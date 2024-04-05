Wheat price won't be affected, vegetable needs to be watched out: RBI Governor on heatwave predictions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the heatwave predictions in the coming months won't impact wheat prices, but the impact on vegetable prices needs to be watched out.

This comes amid Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction of above-normal temperature and heatwave in the months of April to June.

Addressing the post monetary policy press conference, RBI Governor said, "There is a statement coming from the IMD...there will be high temperatures, it will be going to be above normal in the months of April, May, and June. So, we have to watch out for what impact it has on food crops."

The RBI Governor said that since wheat harvesting is almost over in the country, any heatwave condition won't impact wheat prices, but the prices of vegetable has to be watched out in wake of the temperatures.

"As far as wheat crop is concerned, our information is by and large the harvesting is over. In central parts of India, it is fully over, except a few parts, in other parts also, the harvest is by and large over. Wheat availability won't be affected as much as it was two years ago when there was heatwave conditions," Das further said.

"So wheat is not much concern. But, vegetable prices have to be watched and any other impact that the heatwave may produce," he added.

IMD has predicted that most parts of the country are likely to witness above normal maximum temperatures during April to June. 10-20 days of heat waves are also expected in different parts of the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting to review public health preparedness for management of heat related illness and advised States to health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, Ice-packs, ORS, drinking water as well as IEC activity for public.

It was also informed the States to mention do's and don'ts during the summer months to be followed by the general population as well as the vulnerable people.

