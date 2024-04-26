Wheebox, an ETS Company Signals Growth in India by Launching its 2nd Capability Centre in Gurugram

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 26: Wheebox ETS, a subsidiary of ETS, the world's largest non-profit educational testing and assessment organization, launched the relocation of its state of art India headquarters and 2nd Capability Centre in India. The new centre will host 150 Analysts, Researchers, Support Services and Core management team at M3M International Financial Centre (IFC) in Gurugram. The occasion was graced by the distinguished chief guest Sougata Choudhary, Executive Director - Skills, AA & IR Confederation of Indian Industry, Pankaj Bansal, Founder and CEO of PeopleStrong and Guest of Honor Devashish Sharma, CEO of Taggd expressed their delight in reaching a significant milestone at Wheebox ETS.

This contemporary workspace has been designed to cultivate a collaborative and innovative work environment. The environment setting is planned to empower teams to work cohesively, exchange ideas efficiently, and provide exceptional service to the firm's valued global clientele. Beyond its functional aspects, the new headquarters places a strong emphasis on highlighting the well-being of employees like Meditation room, Health Centre, Infirmary, Creche, Recreation room, Game Centre and an Indian and Continental Cafeteria.

Speaking at the launch, Nirmal Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Wheebox ETS, said, "The relocation to our new headquarters and Capability Centre marks an auspicious occasion for Wheebox ETS. This move signifies not only a new chapter for the company but also a significant value addition for all those who are part of the Wheebox family. Our new headquarters will serve as a state-of-the-art workplace for our employees, enhancing their productivity, our focus to create a diverse and respected workplace for our people is aligned with our commitment to make Wheebox one of the 'Best Places to Work in', Wheebox got certified as 'Great Place to Work' in April."

The establishment of the headquarters and our 2nd capability centre in Haryana underscores our commitment to quality and expansion in the realms of testing services and education on a global scale. This strategic investment will see the employment of over 250 talented individuals across the two locations in Gurugram.

