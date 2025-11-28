When Your Car Becomes Your Biggest Financial Advantage: FINQY® Reintroduces India to the Power of the 'Car Par Loan'

KERTUS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: FINQY®, one of India's fastest growing fintech platforms and a leading financial distribution aggregator, is spotlighting a category that is rapidly reshaping personal and business borrowing in India: Car Par Loan. This innovative solution allows vehicle owners to borrow against their existing car and access substantial liquidityup to 200% of the current market valuewhile continuing to own and use their vehicle.

At a time when credit needs are evolving and traditional loan processes often feel slow or restrictive, Car Par Loan emerges as a quick, convenient, and asset-smart financing alternative for individuals and businesses alike.

A Smarter, Faster Way to Raise FundsWithout Letting Go of Your Car

FINQY® has designed Car Par Loan to eliminate the usual friction of borrowing. With a fully digital experience, users can instantly check their eligible loan amount based on the real-time value of their carno branch visits, no waiting, no complicated paperwork.

Key Features Include:

High Loan Value - Borrow up to 200% of the car's current value (subject to lending partner eligibility).

Instant Valuation & Eligibility - Check your car's worth and loan amount instantly.

100% Digital Process - From eligibility check to documentation upload, everything happens online.

Instant Soft Approval - No manual follow-ups or physical visits required.

Freedom of Use - Use the funds for business, medical emergencies, education, travel, or personal needs.

Full Ownership Retained - You continue to own and drive your car throughout the loan tenure.

A Timely Solution for India's Evolving Borrowing Landscape

Commenting on the rising relevance of this category, Sunil Talreja, Business Head - Car Par Loan & Auto Loans, FINQY®, said:

"Car Par Loan is redefining how vehicle owners can leverage their asset. It offers a convenient and transparent alternative to traditional borrowing, allowing customers to unlock the value of their car while continuing to own and use it. The approach is digital-first, structured, and aligned with today's fast-paced borrowing expectations."

Who Can Apply?

- Salaried professionals

- Self-employed individuals

- Business owners

Loan tenures are available for up to 84 months, and the product is accessible across India through FINQY's strong lending partner network.

About FINQY®

Founded in 2019, FINQY® is a leading financial distribution aggregator offering access to loans, insurance, and credit cards through a seamless digital experience. With 45+ offices across 30 cities, a 400+ member team, and 100+ financial institution partnerships, FINQY® empowers millions of customers to discover, compare, and apply for the right financial solutions with ease.

More information: www.finqy.ai | www.carparloan.com

