Where National Vision Meets Global Excellence: Deakin University and the Making of India's First International Campus

New Delhi [India], August 27: Here is how India's global aspirations, bold plans of NEP 2020, and Deakin University's enduring reliability brought a world-first campus to life.

"When ambition meets legacy, history is written."

When the doors of the Deakin University GIFT City Campus opened, history was made. It was more than the inauguration of a building; it was the realisation of a bold national ambition, the realisation of India's global knowledge hub and 'internationalisation of education ideal'. It was the creation of India's first international university branch campus, demarcating that not only will India go out into the world, but the world will come into the great Indian tableau. An undeniable coming-of-age of India and recognition of its ascent as a top global economy.

This achievement stands at the intersection of two powerful forces: India's determination to build a globally competitive education system and Deakin University's 30+ yearsof legacy of trusted engagement with India. Together, they have delivered not a new chapter in the nation's knowledge story.

NEP 2020: The policy that changed the modus operandi

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 articulated a vision for India as a global hub of knowledge, innovation, and talent. Among its transformative reforms was the provision for world-leading universities to set up campuses in India, making world-class education accessible without crossing borders.

This policy shift was not just about bringing universities closer to students; it was about signalling India's readiness to lead in the global education space. GIFT City, with its enabling regulatory framework under the IFSCA and UGC, became the natural testing ground for this bold vision.

An international branch campus bridges global quality with local access. It helps retain bright talent in India, fuels industry-relevant skills, and strengthens the country's position as an innovation powerhouse. For students, it offers a truly global classroom, one that combines international curricula with local relevance and pathways to global careers.

The rationale was clear. In a world where talent is the currency of progress, access to globally benchmarked education is no longer a luxury;it's an imperative. From a 'why', the question of an International Branch Campus on Indian soil became a 'why not' and 'how soon'. That's when Deakin, a trusted knowledge partner to India, chose to deliver upon this priority.

For Deakin University, the GIFT City Campus is not an entry point into India but the culmination of three decades of immersive partnership. Since the early 1990s, Deakin has built deep and enduring collaborations across Indian academia, industry, and government, creating an unparalleled understanding of India's priorities, potential, and greater purpose.

We have co-created research, nurtured student exchanges, built industry-aligned programs, and engaged in skills development projects across sectors. This history of reliability, mutual respect, and cultural understanding is the foundation on which the GIFT City Campus stands today.

It is also the reason the process moved from concept to reality with remarkable speed. When trust is built over decades, opportunities transform into outcomes seamlessly.

"You can't build trust overnight, but trust can build the future in record time."

The making of the Deakin University GIFT City Campus in Gujarat was a seamless partnership in action.

From the first conversation to the first class, the journey was marked by collaboration. The vision was clear, the processes transparent, and the partnership spirit unwavering.

The Indian government's decisive support and Deakin's readiness to deliver created a model of how global universities can work with national policy to accelerate progress. The GIFT City Campus is proof that when ambition meets capability, timelines compress and barriers dissolve.

The huge game-changer here is GIFT City itself. Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, the dynamic business-tech hub, serves as India's doorway to theglobal business workplace.

The campus,located at its heart, therefore offers more than academic programs; it offers a gateway to the future. Summing up the top differentiators -

- Globally recognisedprograms from world-class universities- Globally accredited, industry-aligned programs designed for high-growth sectors.

- Research and innovation - Opportunities for students to participate in global projects and cutting-edge innovation.

- Learning in an industry ecosystem - Proximity to financial, fintech, and innovation ecosystems.

- Multiple flexible pathways - Options for students to start in India and gain international exposure with future global professional outcomes.

This is education designed not only for todaybut for tomorrow's possibilities. The outlook and approach have undergone a massive change.

"For India's students, this is a door once oceans away but now right here at home."

The Deakin University GIFT City Campus is a breakthrough in access, affordability, and opportunity. It offers a world-ranked degree within India, eliminating the financial and logistical hurdles of studying abroad, while equipping students with the future skills essential in a rapidly changing world.

From digital fluency and sustainability to leadership and innovation, every program is designed to cultivate global work readiness from day one through internships, live projects, and research collaborations with Indian and international partners. Graduates earn the same credential as their peers in Australia, recognised and respected by employers worldwide, and enjoy the flexibility to begin their studies in India before transitioning to Australia for valuable multicultural exposure, without prohibitive costs.

For talented young Indians, it's more than an education: it's a career accelerant, a bridge to the global workforce, and a decisive competitive edge in the knowledge economy.

"Beyond a strategic milestone, the GIFT City Campus, conceived, established, and running successfully, proved to the world India's bold intentions and Deakin's capabilities."

It was a signal to the world that India is ready to lead in shaping the global knowledge economy, and that partnerships built on trust, vision, and mutual respect can deliver transformative outcomes.

For Deakin University, it reaffirms our belief that education is the most powerful bridge between nations; for India, it marks the next chapter in its ascent as a global education powerhouse. Together, we have proven that when ambition meets legacy, history is not just written but lived, every day, by the students who will go on to change the world.

