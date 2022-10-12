Which handsets are Airtel 5G ready? Check here

5G internet services are finally here in India. On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services at the 6th India Mobile Congress held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

With the formal launch of the 5G services, mobile users in India are eager to find about the compatibility of their devices.

Meanwhile, telecom operator Bharti Airtel has come up with a guide to educate which handsets are already 5G enabled by their original device manufacturers. It claimed that Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G handsets.

The Airtel's guide has a list of 116 handsets - comprising Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung, among others -- which are 5G enabled. The list also has some more handsets of various manufacturers where the software update is needed.

Following is the link to check whether your mobile phone has 5G compatibility: https://www.airtel.in/airtel-5g-handsets

5G in India:

The central government intends to cover 5G services across the country within 2 years, said Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently at an event.

The government in mid-August issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel said it had launched "Airtel 5G Plus" services in eight cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi - and would cover all of urban India in 2023.

Reliance Jio has also announced it will launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is nearly 18 months from now.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors.

Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor