While Cosmos and Unus Sed Leo struggle to stay Afloat, Dogeliens Promises Profits and an Improved Metaverse

Cryptocurrency has undergone numerous stages of evolution and experiments to arrive at what it is today.

This evolution process has encouraged several people to migrate to digital currencies or use them as a payment alternative.

Newer currencies have been trying their best to make cryptocurrency a fun and eco-friendly platform where people with diverse opinions can thrive ethically. Additionally, decentralization is taking over as many blockchains are handing over the control and leadership of their networks to their users.

is one of the tokens adopting this radical approach to cryptocurrency. It is a novel meme coin that plans to contribute its own quota to the budding metaverse community.

Metaverse is a relatively new concept in the crypto industry and the main upholders of this system are meme coins. Dogeliens is tapping in to give its users control over their realities. With these plans put in motion, Dogeliens might just be the best meme coin to ever exist after Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Dogeliens (DOGET) Is Bringing A Range of Features To Its Ecosystem

Due to the ongoing crypto winter, individuals are looking for stable and cheap digital currencies they can purchase; Dogeliens (DOGET) seems to have hopped on the market at the right time. Dogecoin started the meme coin movement, but over the years, its hype has dwindled to an extent, and to prevent this from happening, Dogeliens (DOGET) has drafted a sustainable plan to keep the candles burning for years to come.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a meme coin created on the Binance Smart Chain with plans to not only be the next big coin but also improve Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Dogeliens (DOGET) hopes to remain an accessible and affordable currency even after it peaks as people are moving away from popular digital currencies due to their ever-increasing expenses and charges.

Furthermore, it is an open-source platform and this gives users access to the network's source code. To provide opportunities for more profits, DOGET tokens can be staked by individuals to earn rewards. This project is also aiming to include a play-to-earn game on the network. The game has three special features and they include battle zone, Dogelien world, and walkies time. In the network's metaverse, users can team up with other individuals to participate in the game.

With the available Dogelien pups that can be minted with NFTs, teams can battle each other and win rewards for winning. The Dogelien pups can be designed to the users' taste. It is important to note that the continuous redesigning of these pups makes them more valuable.

Access Interoperability on Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos is a platform that promotes scalability and interoperability. The platform hopes to create an internet of blockchains where different blockchains and networks can interact seamlessly and process transactions quickly. Cosmos uses two distinct consensus mechanisms; BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance) and Tendermint consensus. The consensus mechanisms used to reduce the carbon footprints of this platform by more than 99%.

The network intends to solve three main problems facing blockchain technology; sovereignty, scalability, and sustainability. The token is an important aspect of the ecosystem and it is used to pay transaction fees, staking, and governance. The staking rewards on the platform are generated through transaction fees and newly created Cosmos (ATOM) tokens.

Unus Sed Leo (LEO): Guaranteed Discounted Transactions

is a utility token built on the iFinex ecosystem. The LEO tokens are distributed on two blockchains; Ethereum and EOS. iFinex birthed Bitfinex which is a cryptocurrency exchange platform. Unus Sed Leo (LEO) is an interoperable network that allows several blockchains to interact on its platform.

Users on this network can easily move between Ethereum and Eos by using Bitfinex as the bridge that connects the two blockchains. LEO token holders are given discounts on transaction fees for swapping between cryptocurrencies on Bitfinex, Ethereum, and EOS.

