WHISKERS INDIA highlights its upward growth graph; witnesses 33% YoY growth

New Delhi (India), March 30: Whiskers India, a luxury grooming products brand based in Ahmedabad, has achieved impressive growth through timely product innovation and expanding its product range. With a remarkable year-on-year growth of 33%, this rapidly growing brand shares its current plans, which prioritize strategic development, effective marketing strategies, astute distribution approaches, continual product innovation, and enhancing the overall consumer experience.

Whiskers India’s top executives have revealed that the brand’s rapid growth can be attributed to its core work policy of actively listening to its consumers and continually adapting its product range to meet their needs, preferences, and suggestions. This approach is the foundation for charting the brand’s future course of action.

With this fundamental work philosophy, Whiskers India has rapidly expanded its presence in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Chennai, Bangalore and Cochin.

“Whiskers India started as a men’s grooming brand and then evolved into a unisex grooming brand by carefully observing its customers’ behaviors and preferences. Today, it boasts a strong market presence in seven major Indian cities. Our innovative product range includes body care, face care, hair care, tattoo care, and beard care products. We have also started expanding our fragrance product line,” stated Aakash Goswami, Director and Co-founder of Whiskers India.

Neeja Shah Goswami, Director of Whiskers India, shared more about the brand’s expansion plans, stating, “We have some fantastic new products in the works for the upcoming summer season, and we are working tirelessly to bring them to market. Our team in Ahmedabad is buzzing with excitement. Our recently launched luxury perfumes have already made a significant impact on the FMCG market in a short period, and we anticipate a similarly positive response to our upcoming summer product line.”

Whiskers India is co-owned by well-known public figure Rannvijay Singha from MTV Roadies. The brand’s products are available on various e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, and JioMart. Additionally, the brand has a rapidly growing presence in 1000 plus offline stores across Reliance, Wellness, and other chain stores throughout India, primarily due to its recently launched perfume line. Its strong foothold in the urban GT market is a testament to customer loyalty. Whiskers India is committed to transforming the grooming landscape in India through continuous innovation.

