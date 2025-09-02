Whispering into Lord Ganesha’s Ear Fulfills Wishes – Every Year 50 to 80 Devotees Place Idols in Gratitude at the Mandap

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 2: For the last 28 years, Sairam Yuvak Mandal has been grandly organizing Ganesh Utsav at the Althan-Bhatar Community Hall. A unique belief draws devotees here, whispering one's wish into Lord Ganesha's ear ensures its fulfillment. Over the final two days of the festival, countless devotees share their wishes with the deity. Every year, around 50 to 80 people, whose wishes come true, return to the mandap to place idols of Lord Ganesha as a token of gratitude.

The mandap itself is known for its grandeur and creativity. During the 10-day celebration, nearly 20,000 to 25,000 visitors come daily for darshan. Each year, the mandap is built on a special theme, requiring nearly a month of preparation. A majestic Ganesh procession is also organized as part of the festivities.

First to Introduce Aarti with Orchestra in Surat

The group has always focused on creating a devotional and uplifting environment. Remarkably, Sairam Yuvak Mandal was the first in Surat to introduce Ganesh Aarti performed with a live orchestra. They were also pioneers in bringing the energetic Nashik Dhol to the city's Ganesh processions.

This Year's Theme: “Gajraj Mahal”

Every year, the mandap is designed around a unique theme. Last year, a palace theme was chosen, while this year the grand design will be “Gajraj Mahal.” For this, special artisans have arrived from Mumbai and Kolkata. The elaborate structure will measure 60 feet in width, 150 feet in length, and 50 feet in height, taking 50 craftsmen nearly a month to complete.

Social Initiatives: Blood Donation & Student Support

Alongside the celebrations, Sairam Yuvak Mandal also organizes several social service activities. Every year, a blood donation camp collects around 300 bottles, while over 1,000 notebooks are distributed to school students.

Faith Grows Year by Year

Organizer Kamal Mewawala shared, “For 28 years, our mandal has been celebrating Ganesh Utsav with devotion. People have immense faith in the idol we establish, and each year the number of devotees grows. All expenses are covered by our 10–12 core members, we never collect funds from outsiders.”

