White Flower Developers announces new project ” The Cove” launch in Naraina Phase-2 New Delhi, India

New Delhi (India) August 8: White Flower Developers are excited to announce the launch of their latest project “THE COVE” in the prime location of A-block Naraina Phase-2. This new development promises to bring premium commercial spaces and ample parking facilities, catering to the needs of businesses and professionals.

THE COVE spans a substantial land size of 1364 yards, which has been divided into four individual plots. Each plot covers an area of 341 yards and is government-approved, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.

White Flower Developers have meticulously planned the construction to include five floors in each plot. The floors are designated as Basement, Upper Ground, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors, making a total of 20 floors across the entire project. Each floor will offer an impressive 3069 square feet of office space, providing ample room for various commercial activities.

In addition to the spacious office spaces, “THE COVE” features premium commercial floors that are now available for sale. These spaces are designed to meet the highest standards, ensuring a conducive environment for business operations.

Parking, often a concern in bustling areas, has been thoughtfully addressed in this project. A total area of 12500 Sq ft is dedicated to parking on the ground floor, complemented by common reception areas, meeting rooms, and waiting areas. To enhance the tenant and visitor experience, the development also includes thoughtfully designed common reception areas, meeting rooms, and waiting areas. These amenities aim to offer a professional and welcoming atmosphere, fostering productivity and convenience.

For more information and inquiries, contact White Flower Developers at +91 8300000083 or visit their website at www.whiteflowerdevelopers.com.

White Flower Developers continues to uphold its commitment to excellence and innovation in real estate development, providing top-tier commercial spaces that cater to modern business needs.

About:

White Flower Developers is a renowned name in the real estate sector, known for delivering high-quality projects that meet the evolving needs of businesses and residents. With a focus on strategic locations and innovative designs, the company aims to provide unparalleled value and satisfaction to its clients.

