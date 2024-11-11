Who's the "Toing Man" Captivating Audiences in Bigg Boss This Week?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: Macho Sporto, the popular men's innerwear brand, is adding excitement to Bigg Boss 18 with its "Toing Man of The Week" contest and introducing "Toing" as a new lingo for today's youth.

Macho Sporto, a premium innerwear brand from the house of JG Hosiery, is an associate partner in Bigg Boss 18. This partnership has been sparking interest across viewers with its "Toing Man of The Week" contest. The contest has crowned three winners so far, each celebrated for bringing a unique blend of style and charm to the Bigg Boss house.

The contest, driven by public votes, honors one housemate each week for embodying that unforgettable "Toing" quality, which is a mix of style, confidence, and magnetic appeal. With every new winner, the concept of "Toing" is becoming more defined, resonating with audiences and sparking conversations.

Now, whether a guy has killer looks, is a caring cutie, or has a unique charisma, viewers are cheering for them with the phrase "Yeh toh bada Toing hai!"

This week's "Toing Man" title goes to Vivian Dsena, whose Emotional Intelligence and Effective Communication Skills have added a new dimension to the list of "Toing" qualities.

With each winner, the excitement grows, and "Toing" is quickly becoming the season's go-to buzzword.

