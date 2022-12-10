Why Big Eyes Coin will succeed in the Crypto Market; Polygon and Tron Holders should watch out

(BIG) is predicted to succeed in the crypto market, but at what rate will it achieve this milestone? Its community has already measured its potential and believes it could achieve the same success as Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRON), or even more.

Polygon and Tron are two ecosystems to watch, especially as the crypto market is about to retrace its steps back to the top. FTX brought more chaos at a time the market was set out for restoration. As the FTX trend gradually dies, crypto could bounce back to its former glory, wiping out FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), and strengthening the "buy" pressure in the market.

Big Eyes Coin is one of the emerging meme coins to supercharge with the new crypto market season. The bull run which is predicted to kick off by the second half of 2023 could fire up Big Eyes Coin farther than the community has predicted. Let's see more on this.

Why Polygon And Tron Holders Should Watch Big Eyes Coin's MarketPolygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRON) are two networks that have persisted in the crypto market, especially as Ethereum gas charges continue to skyrocket. The crypto community expected Ethereum's gas fee to drop following its transition to the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Since Ethereum and Solana fell out of favour following events in the last quarter of 2022, Polygon and Tron became the next available bus stop for DeFi developers who need lesser gas fees and faster networks.

Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRX) have also suffered liquidity crunches following the steep crypto market in 2022. With a potential bull season in sight, their holders can only hope for the best.

Big Eyes Coin is a new cryptocurrency, Polygon and Tron holders/developers may want to give it a try. There are many reasons why this cryptocurrency could be worth your attention:

1. Community backing

Big Eyes Coin has the full support of a fast-growing community. Decisions over its future will be made by its community. Activities such as burning, NFT launching, and liquidity provision, will also be handled by its community.

2. Liquidity incentives

Big Eyes Coin will offer incentives and rewards to its community from time to time. The rewards can be cashed out and or reinvested into the ecosystem for more rewards. Identification tactics will be used to distinguish Big Eyes members through NFT "art reveals."

3. Large liquidity reserves

Liquidity is required by DeFi to thrive, just as money is needed in every traditional economy. Big Eyes Coin will host large liquidity reserves to aid DeFi activities and developments. Liquidity providers will have special treatments to encourage more liquidity in the ecosystem.

4. Inflationary control mechanism

Big Eyes will employ measures to control its inflation rate. Its total supply is pegged at 200 billion BIG tokens, according to reports recovered from its whitepaper. Big Eyes will employ inflationary tactics aimed at controlling inflation on its unit prices based on the market season available.

