Wiley in India Introduces Online Mock Tests in Hindi for UPSC's Prelims Exam Preparation

New Delhi [India], October 13: Wiley, a knowledge Company and a global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions is further bolstering its commitment to innovation with a significant enhancement to its offerings in India's Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) exam online preparation market. Following its successful foray into this arena earlier this year, Wiley is delighted to introduce online mock tests in Hindi specifically designed for UPSC Prelims exam preparation.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination has long been renowned as one of India's most formidable tests, attracting a multitude of applicants annually. This examination serves as the gateway to coveted positions in the Indian government, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others. Comprising three stages - Preliminary Exam (Prelims), Mains, and Personality Test or Interview - the UPSC Civil Services Examination is a defining moment for aspiring civil servants. Recognizing the diverse linguistic landscape of India, Wiley now expands its UPSC's exam prep portfolio to include Hindi, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for a wider range of aspirants.

The Civil Services Prelims exam demands rigorous preparation across a myriad of subjects - History, Geography, Economics, Polity, Environment, Art & Culture, and more. Wiley has introduced a series of online practice and mock test packages, meticulously designed to cater to Hindi-speaking candidates who are preparing for this exam. The Fundamental, Applied, and Comprehensive test series will empower learners to assess their expertise in specific subjects or topics, as well as their overall readiness for the Prelims examination. To enrich the learning experience, Wiley will offer comprehensive remedial content alongside each mock test and practice paper in Hindi. The Company aims to provide aspirants with detailed reports supported by metacognitive data, enabling each candidate to pinpoint areas requiring improvement and ultimately helping them enhance their overall performance and scores.

Vibha Mahajan, Senior Director at Wiley in India, said, "The expansion of our UPSC online exam prep solution to include Hindi language reflects our dedication to inclusivity and accessibility. We understand that language should never be a barrier to aspirants seeking to serve the nation through the UPSC examination. Our Hindi-language online UPSC exam prep offerings aim to bridge this gap, ensuring that a wider demographic of learners can benefit from our high-quality resources and support."

Ritesh Kumar, Country Head for Wiley in India, added, "Wiley's commitment to knowledge, education and learning is unwavering. With the introduction of our Hindi-language UPSC exam prep solutions, we are poised to make a significant impact on the landscape of UPSC examination preparation. We aim to empower aspirants across India, regardless of their linguistic preferences, to achieve their goals and dreams."

For access to Wiley's UPSC exam preparation solutions in Hindi, please visit examprep.wileyindia.com.

Wiley is a knowledge company and a global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions. Dedicated to the creation and application of knowledge, Wiley serves the world's researchers, learners, innovators, and leaders, helping them achieve their goals and solve the world's most important challenges. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential.

