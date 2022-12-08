Will Investing in Chainlink, Big Eyes Coin, and Quant make you a millionaire?

Finding coins with high potential is hard and rare, as the difficult process hinders the possibility of finding the best coins with high chances of profit. In this regard, Chainlink (LINK), , and Quant (QNT) can be considered good projects. However, they are not guaranteed to gain you profit but hold a very high chance to do so.

Off The ChainLink (LINK) Chainlink (LINK) is a blockchain abstraction layer and a decentralized oracle network that is built on Ethereum's platform. Chainlink (LINK) connects blockchain with off chain-data and is also one of the first networks to allow the combination of off-chain data into smart contracts. The project has revolutionized how blockchain works as it figured out the process of getting information in and out of the blockchain in a secure and decentralized way.

Moreover, Chainlink (LINK) can even be used to connect the blockchain platforms that can be used to exchange messages, tokens, and specific actions. Chainlink (LINK) uses the proof-of-stake but can't be staked yet, but soon staking will be available when the feature gets added. Chainlink (LINK) reached its highest mark on May 2021, 52.88$, with the total supply being 1 billion.

A Quantum Leap: Quant (QNT)Quant (QNT) is a cryptocurrency based on Ethereum's platform and uses computer programs and algorithms to identify and capitalize on trading opportunities. Quant trading also involves research work to identify profit opportunities. It is the first project that solved the interoperability problem by creating the first blockchain operating system. The operating system, known as over ledger, was designed to help any blockchain-based project access all other blockchains and can also be used to connect an application to other applications in the same blockchain ecosystem.

Quant (QNT) has its app store, which can read and monitor transactions across multiple ledgers. Users can also publish and use the Mapps but are required to hold a certain amount of QNT tokens to access the store. Quant (QNT) reached its highest mark on September 2021, $428.38, while its total supply is 14.6 million tokens.

Swinging For The Big League: Big Eyes Coin (BIG)Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme-based cryptocurrency built on Ethereum's platform that uses the Proof-of-Stake mechanism. It differs from other meme coins by using a cat theme instead of the common dog-based theme. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has several features, one being that it can support several DeFi and NFTs and also provides access to the metaverse. It holds a total supply of 200 billion tokens which would be spread across some parts of the project. 70% of tokens will be available during the presale, 20% for exchanges, and 5% for marketing, while the team will give the remaining 5% to charity to improve the state of oceans and marine life.

Giveaways will also be held where people can win free Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens. Big Eyes (BIG) cannot be bought from the exchange yet, as its presale is going on at the moment, and you can buy it for a significantly lower price. Currently, it is a great opportunity to buy Big Eyes Coin (BIG) due to the low price and the best opportunity to claim your tokens before it gets listed on popular exchanges.

How Do You Claim BIG Tokens In The Ongoing Presale?Buying BIG tokens isn't much of a difficult task. The only effort required is to visit the project's official website and connect your wallet. You will now then be able to transfer your funds in USDT or ETH in return for BIG tokens. Once the payment is successful, you will be able to collect them at the presale's end.

To ConcludeWhile many are giving up on their trading due to the recent market crash, they can still gain good returns by buying the right coins right now. Whilst everyone is running, now is the perfect time to buy in. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) comes with a lot of demand, as witnessed in its presale, and a good cause for helping marine life survive.

