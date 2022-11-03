Will Rocketize Token turn out as smart as Solana?

The crypto market is a rather interesting market that tickles the fancy of many investors.

With over 12,000 coins, there are several interesting and diverse characters in the market to amuse, interest, intrigue, and even surprise crypto users. One of the exciting sectors of the crypto market is its meme coins.

Meme coins might be a complete package of adorableness, but they are also an essential part of our society.

With today's interconnectivity, meme coins represent the most recent stage in the evolution of language. As language modifies each century to adapt to the nuances of each generation, memes are an integral part of the 21st-century language.

Memes are a unique blend of comedic, visual, and textual genres. Meme coins are adaptations of an integral part of today's language into the crypto market. The meme coin sector adopts nontraditional incentive structures to reinvent how communities function.

The meme coin sector was spearheaded by Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013. Dogecoin (DOGE) started as nothing but a joke against Bitcoin (BTC) that struck the right nerves. The inspiration for the first meme coin came from the Japanese Shiba Inu dog and its incredibly attractive features.

While the meme sector started as a fluke, the market has since grown into a serious venture, with many new projects dropping daily. Solana (SOL) has dramatically impacted the meme coin in ways that hopes to reach.

SOLANA (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is practically revered in the crypto market by all crypto investors. Solana (SOL) has a market cap of about 11 billion dollars as one of the top coins in the crypto space. The Solana (SOL) platform is a decentralized platform with its own native token.

The Solana (SOL) blockchain has several unique features that make it so valued in the crypto sphere. These advantages even give Solana (SOL) an edge over the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. One of these advantages is its ability to conduct transactions at the speed of light.

Apart from its fast transaction speeds, the Solana (SOL) blockchain also offers a low transaction cost. Solana (SOL) is built to encourage the creation of Decentralized Applications (dApps). The Solana (SOL) network is a combination of the Proof-of-History and the Proof-of-Stake mechanisms to provide a scalable platform for crypto users.

The hybrid protocol provides users with the best aspects of both worlds. All transactions conducted on the Solana (SOL) network make use of its native token. Solana (SOL) is often considered the first choice for many crypto investors when it comes to long-term investments.

ROCKETIZE TOKEN (JATO)

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a BEP-20 token created to run on the Binance Smart Coin. The crypto asset might be the latest project to drop in the crypto market, but it is already making a substantial impact within the crypto community. The coin carefully makes use of its community's potential as a multifaceted and ever-expanding talent pool.

This is done by utilizing decentralized tools and governance, which allow its community members to exercise power over their budgets and choices. The Rocketize Token (JATO) has a thriving community of dedicated members called the Atomic Nation.

The Atomic Nation is dedicated to the growth of the coin. To ensure the success of Rocketize Token (JATO), the community is making use of an all-hands-on-deck scenario.

The crypto asset is involved in creating memes like images, cartoons, audio, movies, and other educational and creative content forms. As a meme coin, Rocketize Token (JATO) embodies its sector's endearing nature. It has all the promise of being fun, rewarding, and entertaining. With its appealing features, the coin encourages many creatives and developers to get involved with the coin.

