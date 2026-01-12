Will Tuitions Be Replaced in 2026? EDZA AI Launches JEE/NEET Tutors

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: By 2026, India's tutoring debate has changed. It's no longer about how big an edtech studio is or how many videos it has for a mass livestream class. It's about one-to-one personal attention, who actually gets taught, and who gets lost.

Today's exam-prep edtech livestreams often teach tens of thousands of students at once. That scale comes with a clear cost: most students are never spoken to, never individually tracked, and never corrected in a way that fits how they think. Chats and polls keep viewers busy but not personal. Online personal tutoring services do offer that attention, but they're expensive. Online one-to-one tuition can cost up to ₹3,000 an hour, with limited availability, putting consistent help out of reach for many families.

So the real question isn't whether AI will replace teachers. It's whether it can spot repeated mistakes, implement fixing methods, and guiding practice by offering personal attention at scale. Generic AI searchbots are good at broad info lookup or content dumping.What they struggle to do is being highly exam-specific, outcome-focused and improve scores one student at a time. And that gap between mass livestream and expensive personal attention is where a new kind of tutoring is starting to emerge.

A case study: Edza AI's new JEE/NEET tutors

One such product is Edza AI (edza.ai), a product of Maharashtra-based Hacktivspace Private Limited, which has positioned itself as a kind of "personal tutor cloned into AI," an AI tuition teacher for Indian exams across Classes 7-12, now extended to JEE and NEET. Edza AI announced the JEE/NEET expansion a few days ago, saying it now supports JEE/NEET learners using the same approach. Edza AI already serves 30,000+ learners majorly across Classes 9-12, spanning multiple Indian boards.

The company's language is careful: it does not position itself as a replacement for school, but as a response to the personal attention deficit that makes expensive one-to-one tuition a necessity for many families.

More details about the launch came from Rishabh, from the machine learning team at Edza AI, who completed his master's studies at the University of Milan, Italy. He described the adaptive tutoring workflow system of Edza AI, built around a persistent learning context loop, tracking where a student is within a chapter, what they have already attempted, what they repeatedly misunderstand, and how their performance shifts over time, so that each session resumes with memory rather than starting from scratch.

What "AI tuition" looks like in practice

The practical bet behind Edza AI, and a few other global products in this emerging category, is that tuition is not a single activity, it is a bundle.

1) Remembering mistakes and weak areas: Instead of treating each doubt as isolated, the Edza AI tutor retains a record of recurring errors and revisits them through targeted practice, to turn revision into a loop that tightens around weak spots.

2) Continuous adaptive assessment loops: Hacktivspace Pvt. Ltd. describes an adaptive assessment flow: students test, the tutor detects the pattern of mistakes, then adjusts the next set based on performance signals instead of a fixed blueprint.

3) Answer-sheet and marking-scheme-aligned feedback: A key claim is alignment with board-style evaluation: students can upload answer sheets, receive step-level commentary, and see analysis mapped to marking logic to improve method marks.

4) "AI Shorts": text-to-animation inside the study flow Edza AI also markets short visual explanations, quick animations for concepts and solutions. In its JEE/NEET launch, the company explicitly listed "AI Shorts" alongside adaptive tests and voice-call tutoring.

5) Voice-call tutoring with co-solving on whiteboard: Perhaps the most tuition-like mechanic is synchronous help: voice-based sessions where a student can show notes or an answer sheet and the tutor co-solves using figures, diagrams, and flowcharts on a collaborative whiteboard

Across these features, the throughline is outcome-focus: the product is built around exam qualification and score improvement via personal attention at scale.

So, will tuition be replaced in 2026?

Not in the sweeping way the phrase is sometimes used. Human tuition does more than academics: it motivates, disciplines, and provides emotional scaffolding, especially when a student is anxious or burnt out. Even proponents of AI tutoring acknowledge that mentorship remains heavily human.

But something meaningful can change in 2026: Routine, repeatable tuition tasks, drilling weak areas, generating targeted practice, checking method steps, converting doubts into short visual explanations, are exactly the kind of work software can scale.

Mass livestreams may stay for schedule and coverage, but their weakness, individual attention, creates room for a second layer of learning that behaves like a personal tutor. Price pressure is real. When households are already paying high monthly tuition fees or online personal tutor's ₹2,500/hour rates in some cities, a cheaper "always-available" personal tutor will not need to be perfect to be adopted, it only needs to be consistently helpful.

In that sense, the more accurate forecast for 2026 is not "tuition ends." It is: tuition gets unbundled. Some share of what families currently buy from tutors, diagnosis, repetition, checking, targeted practice, may shift to AI systems that can offer attention on demand, while human tutors increasingly concentrate on higher-touch mentorship and strategy.

Edza AI is not the entire story. But its JEE/NEET launch offers a clear example of what the next phase of India's edtech competition may revolve around: not bigger classes, but manufactured one-to-one attention delivered cheaply enough that the students who were never heard in a livestream can finally be responded to.

