Wilo Introduces Innovative Solutions to Tackle India’s Fire Pump Challenges

New Delhi [India], August 28: Wilo Mather and Platt Pumps Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in pump technology, has unveiled a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to address the growing various challenges within India’s fire safety infrastructure, ensuring that fire protection systems remain reliable, efficient, and adaptable to the country’s evolving urban landscape.

One of the key challenges facing the fire safety sector is the shrinking space available for essential infrastructure, such as pump rooms, due to rising land costs. In response, Wilo Mather and Platt has introduced vertical execution pumps that significantly reduce floor space requirements by up to 60%. These compact pumps offer full functionality without compromising performance, making them ideal for space-constrained environments.

“In an environment where every square meter counts, our vertical execution pumps optimize space without sacrificing performance,” said Hemant Watve, CMD, Wilo India.

Another major challenge is the increasing demand for high water pressure in India’s rapidly growing number of high-rise buildings, which often require pumps capable of delivering water to heights of up to 700 meters. Wilo’s robust multistage pumps are engineered to meet these stringent requirements, ensuring reliable water pressure even in the tallest structures. “Our multistage pumps are designed with the future in mind, capable of meeting the extreme demands of modern high-rise buildings,” said Anil Keswani, Head -Distribution Sales of Wilo India.

Vinod Pawar, Head of Building Services Commercial of Wilo India, said, “Fire pumps are the silent guardians of our safety, and our AMC program ensures they are always ready to protect when needed, “Operational readiness of fire pumps is a critical issue, as these systems are often neglected until needed in an emergency, leading to potential failures.

Wilo addresses this concern with its comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs), which provide regular monitoring and maintenance by an authorized service team, ensuring that pumps are always in optimal condition, added Mukul Pendse, Head – Maharashtra and Goa.

Moreover, the synchronization of pumps with control panels in auto mode is frequently overlooked, resulting in inefficiencies. Wilo’s solution is the MCC panel, a central control unit that facilitates seamless automated operation and real-time monitoring through Building Management Systems. Proper installation and commissioning are also critical to the longevity and safe operation of fire pumps. Wilo’s factory-assembled and tested pump sets, combined with expert commissioning supervision services, ensure that installations are executed correctly, safeguarding the equipment’s performance for years to come.

“Correct installation is the foundation of a reliable fire pump system, and our supervision services guarantee that this foundation is solid,” said Vinod Pawar.

