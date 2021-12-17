Win scholarship worth 1000 crore with SCORE by Sri Chaitanya

Are you someone who loves facing challenges and have the ability to prove yourself? Are you someone who feels competition is necessary to understand your strengths? Do you take inspiration from other achievers and have complete belief in your capabilities? Then here is an opportunity for you to not only become a part of the institution both prepare you and also reward you for the efforts you put in.

SCORE is India's largest scholarship and talent search test from Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, conducted on a pan-India level. The main objective of SCORE is to find meritorious students, encourage them with scholarships and prizes and bring out a passion for academic excellence in the student community. Top rankers in the text will also receive global standard mentorship from highly qualified faculty and the finest coaching for IIT/NEET/AIIMS and All Other Competitive Texts etc.

Sushma Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution & Co-founder, Infinity Learn, added that "SCORE is a very important event for Sri Chaitanya Group as it symbolizes the efforts of the institution in fostering talent, aptitude and skills over the decades. It's in the mission of the institution to find, identify, train and create tomorrow's leaders. Sri Chaitanya Group has been relentlessly conducting many industry-leading educational initiatives, employing innovative methodologies and instruction methods to bring about a sort of revolution in the education sector."

Ujjwal Singh, CEO & President, Infinity Learn stated, "SCORE is a great opportunity for students to gain the scholarships needed for continuous education. This is especially beneficial to students who forced to discontinue their education due to economical constraints and have no other avenues for financial help. This Scholarship would certainly boost their confidence, help them stay focussed on their academics and their keep their dreams alive."

With a structured curriculum that is customised to meet the dynamic requirements of the engineering entrance test, Sri Chaitanya aims to equip its students with the theoretical knowledge and technical know-how. SCORE was crafted with help from the recent JEE and NEET toppers will provide students an opportunity to know their strengths and improvement areas. You can study under the same faculty who were instrumental in garnering 1st ranking in All India JEE Advanced for two consecutive years.

Students taking the SCORE text can win up to 100 per cent scholarship apart from other exciting prizes like fully paid trip to watch a world cup match in UAE, Sports bike, NASA educational trip, Laptops, iPads, iPhones, Smart Watches, Alexa, and an Internship Opportunity with Infinity Learn.

Sri Chaitanya Group has always had a passion to bring education to everyone and particularly to the classes that didn't have the access to quality education. The whole philosophy of the founders is foster social progress through education. This is the cornerstone on which the institution still operates. The group has committed itself to supporting meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds who often don't have the opportunities to make their dreams of higher education a reality. Since Sri Chaitanya believes strongly in the upliftment of the underprivileged and closing the achievement gaps between different economic groups, the institution has earmarked 1000 crore for scholarships and other rewards alone.

The whole vision behind SCORE is offer students an opportunity to gauge their skills and find the areas of improvement. This will help them remain academically competent and they can take any test given to them. The idea is to make students ready for any kind of academic challenge, so they will be fully prepared for higher education, paving way for their future careers. SCORE would act as a gateway to successful careers for these students. It is designed to measure the various aptitude levels to understand comprehension capabilities of each student.

The SCORE text is conducted across the country for students from grade 3 to grade 10 completely online/offline. You will be able to take the test from anywhere in India by signing in to Infinity Learn website on your desktop or mobile.

Who can Enroll: Students from grades 3 to 12, studying in any institution affiliated with either state, central, or international board as Students can register for the SCORE Scholarship test.

SCORE Test Eligibility: The students who are in Grade 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 and want to take admission into NEET & JEE Main, JEE Advanced courses offered by Infinity Learn are eligible for the scholarships.

Unique Benefits of SCORE

* Abacus Practice kit for Class 6th

* Vedic Mathematics kit for Class 7th - 8th

* NTSE Preparation kit for Class 9th

* NTSE Preparation kit + Mock Text for Class 10th

The Text Information is as follows:

For further details you can refer to the FAQs on or contact support@infinitylearn.com, +91 9019846666.

Started in 1986, Sri Chaitanya Group of Educational Institutions is spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with 7 lakh learners across schools, colleges and coaching institutes and 100 percentile rank holders from JEE and NEET and Top All India ranks every year. In a span of 36 years, Sri Chaitanya has become Asia's largest educational group and is known to introducing novel academic programs that have helped students enter some of the premier engineering and medical colleges.

Led by people with the purpose to become global leaders in the digital learning arena, Infinity Learn's vision is to carry forward Sri Chaitanya's legacy in the digital learning and teaching space and create a powerful impact in every child's life. With a combination of traditional wisdom and Innovation Ready Technology, Infinity Learn aims at creating an engaging and measurable learning process that focuses on Outcome-based learning. With a versatile in-house teaching talent and latest Technology, Infinity Learn envisions becoming the sought-after destination for Digital Talent and leading Technology to serve the teachers and learners as its epicentre.

