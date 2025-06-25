Wings Publication International Hosts the Prestigious International Author Excellence Awards 2025 in Dubai

SMPL

Dubai [UAE], June 25: A remarkable celebration of global literary talent unfolded as Wings Publication International proudly hosted the International Author Excellence Awards 2025, honoring exceptional authors from across the globe for their outstanding contributions to literature.

Held in the vibrant city of Dubai on 22nd June 2025, the ceremony brought together a diverse assembly of literary voicesfrom debut authors to celebrated namesacross genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, and children's literature. With hundreds of nominations pouring in from various corners of the world, the event stood as a tribute to the unifying and transformative power of storytelling.

The awards were thoughtfully curated to offer a global platform for literary recognition. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of editors, literary experts, and critics, with judging criteria that emphasized originality, narrative impact, thematic depth, and reader resonance.

Jury Panel Highlights:

* Dr. Kailash Pinjani - #1 Amazon Bestselling Author, Premium Business Success Coach, and Angel Investor.

* Dr. Deepak Parbat - #1 Amazon Bestselling Author of Well Done, You're Hired and A Monk in Suit; Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author.

* Murali Sundaram - Happyness Coach, author of eight books, and founder of TLC International.

* Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of the Awards, expressed: "The International Author Excellence Awards is more than a celebration of authorshipit is a tribute to the voices that inspire, question, and redefine the way we see the world. This year's entries reflected an astonishing range of stories and perspectives."

Award-Winning Authors and Their Acclaimed Works:

1. Sonali Bendre Behl: A Book of Books

2. Akshat Gupta: The Naga Warriors 2: Battle of Gokul

3. Mohammad Al Murr: Dubai Tales

4. Ameera Bin Kadra: My Grandmother's Henna Tree

5. Huda Kattan: Beauty Unfiltered: Insider Secrets from a Makeup Mogul

5. Rutuja Diwekar: The Commonsense Diet

6. Shobhit Nirwan: Unbarbaad: For Those Who Feel Lost

7. Maha Gargash: That Other Me

8. Savi Sharma: The Happiness Story

9. Omar Saif Ghobash: Letters to a Young Muslim

10. Abdulla Al-Noaimi: The Mouse of Marib Dam

11. Anukriti Ashok: When the Hummingbird Sings

12. Apurva Bhuta: The Patriots' Legacy: Forbidden Treasure

13. Baba KaranVeeR Gautam: NUSQE- Indian Immunity Hacks

14. Deepa Gaitonde: Sati - Sangharsh Tichya Astitvacha

15. Dr. C P Rabindranath: The Lone Limbo

16. Dr. Kurian Ninan: Serenity Within: A Journey To Lasting Mental Peace

17. Dr. Parmatma Maurya: Vihan

18. Dr. Nalini V Dave: The Message of Bhagvad geeta to the Youth

19. Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu: The Portfolio Of National & International Events

20. Hani Farid Ahmed Al Hashemi: Fall Of The Death Wings

21. Karimpuzha Raman: Vijayagadha

22. Lavanya Jalan: Where the Soul Bleeds

23. Munmun Aidasani: Be The Love You Never Received

24. Namratha N Pai A: Trails of Time: The Forgotten Secrets- Part 1

25. Radha Bhattad: Ab? Safar Khud Ko Khud Se Milane Ka...

26. Badhti Umar Ke Saath Apne Sapno Ko Jeene Ke Anmol Tarike

27. Rakhi Kapoor: Mums Mental Health and Milestones

28. Rajeev Agarwal: Ancient Indian History

29. Sameera Kesiraju & Manas Kesiraju: Life in a Jiffy

30. Samiulla Khan M: Your Mind Is Not In Your Control? So You Are Half Mad.

31. Saroj Chadha: India's Tryst With 2024

32. Dr. G. Shreekumar Menon: Drugs Are Not Candies And Chocolates

33. Sudha Rao: Finding Yourself - Odyssey

34. Swarali Fere: Secrets Untold

35. V. Shruti Devi: SPIRIT OF THE CONSTITUTION: Fashions In Law, Politics, Environment, Winter/Spring 1998

36. DR. VIGNESH K: The World on Credit: The True Story of Money, Crisis, and the Future We All Share

Each award-winning book serves as a beacon of excellence and innovation in literature, with stories that transcend borders and connect readers worldwide.

The event also featured inspirational keynote speeches, dynamic book showcases, and interactive sessions with the authors, culminating in a vibrant tribute to the enduring magic of the written word.

About Wings Publication International:

Wings Publication is a globally recognized independent publishing house dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and elevating literary talent across borders. Committed to author empowerment and editorial excellence, Wings Publication continues to champion bold voices and impactful storytelling through innovative publishing practices.

