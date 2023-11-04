Winners Announced for the 6th Edition of Sharod Utsav Samman – Global Awards Celebrating Durga Puja

New Delhi (India), November 4: The 6th edition of Sharod Utsav Samman – Global Awards Ceremony was a historic event that concluded last week, recognizing and honouring outstanding Durga Puja organizers and pandals from across India and worldwide. This prestigious initiative aimed to celebrate the diversity and grandeur of Durga Puja traditions by identifying and awarding excellence in categories ranging from intimate neighbourhood Pujos to extravagant community celebrations. Renowned veteran actress Debasree Roy graced the event with her presence, adding a touch of glamour as she presented awards to over 100 winners selected by popular vote and an expert jury panel.

Numerous committees were recognized for their creativity, rituals, venue, culture, and overall spirit, at scales spanning from micro to mega Durga Pujas. This novel awards ceremony transcended geographical boundaries, uniting Durga Puja lovers from all corners of the globe and providing international exposure to local committees. Nominations were received from 5 continents – Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa for the 6th edition. With celebrations marked by captivating performances, traditional rituals, and the company of Debasree Roy, the 6th edition of Sharod Utsav Samman awards left an indelible mark as a pioneering endeavour to commemorate the craftsmanship, devotion, and community spirit that makes Durga Puja an unparalleled cultural phenomenon.

The complete list of winners is as follows:

Micro Durgapuja:

– Pujo of the Year – Kolaj Socio Cultural

– Best Protima – Kolaj Socio Cultural

– Best Dhunuchi Naach – Ajmera Infinity Durga Puja Association and Prestige Song of the South Apartment Owners Association

– Best Pujo Rituals Management – Ajmera Infinity Durga Puja Association and Kolaj Socio Cultural

– Best Theme – Euphoria Durga Puja Association (EDPA) and Melwin Bongs

– Best Cultural Representation – Prestige Tranquility Durga Puja, Bangalore

– Best Publicity – SSR Durgapuja Committee

– Best Venue – Rainbow Socio Cultural Association

– Best Crowd Management – Rainbow Socio Cultural Association

– Special Jury Awards – MJR Hydra E-City Durgotsob Samiti, SRS Durgotsav, Swastika Durgotsav, BARNA

Small Durgapuja:

– Pujo of the Year – The Bengalee Association Bangalore

– Best Protima – The Bengalee Association Bangalore

– Best Dhunuchi Naach – Aikatan RR Nagar

– Best Publicity – Bongodhara Cultural Association

– Best Venue – Kanakpura Road Bengali Association

– Best Crowd Management – Kanakpura Road Bengali Association

– Best Theme – The Bengalee Association Bangalore

– Best Cultural Representation – Farishtay Charitable Trust

– Best Rituals Management – Janapriya Association Charitable Trust

Medium Durgapuja:

– Pujo of the Year – Harmony Cultural Welfare Association

– Best Protima – Harmony Cultural Welfare Association

– Best Dhunuchi Naach – Sukriti Cultural Association

– Best Venue – Venezia Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee

– Best Theme – Venezia Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee

– Best Publicity – Kaggadasapura Bengali Association and Sukriti Cultural Association

– Best Cultural Representation – Poorva Bangalore Cultural Association

– Best Crowd Management – Whitefield Cultural Association

– Best Rituals Management – Green Glen Layout Cultural Association and Harmony Cultural Welfare Association

Large Durgapuja:

– Pujo of the Year – Aarohan Socio Cultural Forum

– Best Protima – AAROHAN Socio Cultural Forum

– Best Venue – Prestige Lakeside Habitat Bengali Cultural Association

– Best Theme – EKTARA Socio Cultural Organisation

– Best Dhunuchi Naach – North Bangalore Cultural Samithi (NBCS)

– Best Publicity – North Bangalore Cultural Samithi (NBCS)

– Best Cultural Representation – AAROHAN Socio Cultural Forum and South Bangalore Cultural Association (SBCA)

– Best Rituals Management – Prestige Lakeside Habitat Bengali Cultural Association and Apoorba Cultural Samiti

Grand Durgapuja:

– Pujo of the Year – Prestige Shantiniketan Durga Puja Samiti

– Best Protima – Sarathi Socio-cultural Trust

– Best Theme – Prestige Shantiniketan Durga Puja Samiti

– Best Cultural Representation – Prestige Shantiniketan Durga Puja Samiti and Uttarahalli Residents’ Cultural Association (URCA)

– Best Venue – Electronic City Cultural Association (ECCA)

– Best Rituals Management – Electronic City Cultural Association (ECCA)

– Best Dhunuchi Naach – Electronic City Cultural Association (ECCA)

– Best Crowd Management – Uttarahalli Residents’ Cultural Association (URCA)

Mega Durgapuja:

– Pujo of the Year – R. T. Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti

– Best Protima – BARSHA- Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur & HSR Layout and R. T. Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti

– Best Cultural Representation – BARSHA- Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur & HSR Layout and Begur Bengali Socio-Cultural Trust

– Best Venue – EBCA DURGA PUJA

– Best Publicity – Begur Bengali Socio-Cultural Trust and EBCA DURGA PUJA

– Best Crowd Management – R. T. Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti

– Best Dhunuchi Naach – R. T. Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti

– Jury’s Choice Award – BARSHA- Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur & HSR Layout

Rest of India Durgapuja:

– Pujo of the Year – UTSAV – Lucknow

– Best Protima – DSA (Dubrajpur Sports Association)

– Best Theme – DSA (Dubrajpur Sports Association) and UTSAV – Lucknow

– Best Crowd Management – UTSAV – Lucknow

– Best Cultural Representation – Purbapalli Durgabari Samiti and The Bengali Association Coimbatore

– Best Rituals Management – Purbapalli Durgabari Samiti

– Best Publicity – The Bengali Association Coimbatore

International Durgapuja:

– Pujo of the Year – London Durgotsav Committee’s Camden Durga Pujo

– Best Protima – Queretaro Sarbojonin – Mexico

– Best Theme – Queretaro Sarbojonin – Mexico

– Best Dhunuchi Naach – Milton Keynes Ananda Club – UK

– Best Cultural Representation – PURBASHA – USA

– Best Rituals Management – PURBASHA – USA

– Best Venue – Ireland Durgotsab Committee

– Best Safety Measures – Ireland Durgotsab Committee

– Best Crowd Management – London Durgotsav Committee’s Camden Durga Pujo

– Best Publicity – London Durgotsav Committee’s Camden Durga Pujo

Barir Durgapuja:

– Pujo of the Year – RNS BARIR DURGA PUJA

– Best Protima – RNS BARIR DURGA PUJA

– Best Kola Bou Snan & Pran Pratistha – RNS BARIR DURGA PUJA

– Best Cultural Representation – RNS BARIR DURGA PUJA

– Best Devi Baran – Mallick Choudhuri Barir Durga Puja

– Best Sandhi Pujo – Mallick Choudhuri Barir Durga Puja

– Best Alpana & Chal Chitra – Mallick Choudhuri Barir Durga Puja

“In the spirit of tradition and community, we celebrate the devotion, creativity, and unwavering dedication of Durga Puja organizers worldwide. Through the Sharod Utsav Samman, we honour those who bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and joy during this auspicious time. May our shared cultural heritage continue to shine brightly, connecting hearts across the globe.” said Dr. Anup Tarafdar, Founder of Sharod Utsav Samman.

Ms. Rathi Tarafdar – Co-Founder of Sharod Utsav Samman, added, “For in the spirit of Durga, we find strength, unity, and resilience. The tireless efforts of Durga Puja organizers worldwide deserve recognition, and the Sharod Utsav Samman Global Award Ceremony is a celebration of their unwavering commitment to this cherished tradition. May their devotion continue to illuminate our lives like the divine light of Durga’s blessings.”

The Sharod Utsav Samman Awards provided national and global exposure to local puja committees while celebrating the diversity of Durga Puja traditions. The organizers expressed their gratitude to all partners, jurors, voters, and actress Debasree Roy for making the initiative a grand success.

Sharod Utsav Samman is Organized by EVENTEX – An Event Management, MICE & Wedding Planning company, website: www.eventex.in

For more details, visit www.sharodutsavsamman.com.

