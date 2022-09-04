Wion managing editor Palki Sharma steps down

English news broadcaster Wion on Friday said its managing editor, Palki Sharma Upadhyay, has quit. She announced her resignation in a meeting with the Wion team held on Friday at 2 p.m.

Sharing the news, journalist and TV anchor Vir Sanghvi wrote on Twitter: “A great loss to Wion & a huge coup for whichever channel lands her.” Upadhyay was associated with the news broadcaster for over five years. She joined as an executive editor and was promoted to be the managing editor of the channel in May 2022. She was hosting the prime-time news programme Gravitas.Prior to Wion, Upadhyay was associated with iTV Network and CNN-IBN as anchor and senior editor.