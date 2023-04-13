Wissen Technology inaugurates 50,000 sq.ft. office space in Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (/PNN): Wissen Technology, a US-based specialized technology solutioning and consultancy company, announced the opening of its state-of-the-art office in Bangalore. The new dedicated Offshore Development Centre (ODC), located in Embassy Signet, Cessna Business Park, Outer Ring Road in Bangalore, covers 50,000 sq. ft. of space, with a seating capacity of over 800 employees. With the addition of this facility, Wissen Technology now has six offices in India.

This state-of-the-art facility will strengthen company's digital transformation capabilities and solutions in areas like cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning for its BFSI clientele. Speaking on the occasion, Raghu Pareddy, CEO, Wissen Technology said, "The inauguration of our new office in Bangalore marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. The new facility will enable us to strengthen our delivery capabilities, enhance our digital transformation offerings, and cater to the growing demands of our BFSI clientele."

Wissen Technology, which has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years (2020-2023), offers an array of services that includes Application Development, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Big Data & Analytics, Visualization & Business Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud, Mobility, Agile & DevOps, Quality Assurance & Test Automation, and Infrastructure Management.

Last year, Wissen opened its offices in Pune and Chennai. With current addition in Bangalore, Wissen Technology marks its presence in five major cities across India, with total employee strength of over 1400 technologists.

Wissen Technology is a specialized technology company delivering high-end technology consulting and solutions for orgzations in the Banking & Finance, Telecom, and Healthcare domains. Established in the year 2015, Wissen Technology is a part of the Wissen Group (Since 2000) and has offices in the US, India, UK, Australia, Mexico, and Canada with 4000+ employee strength.

