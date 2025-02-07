With 26 trophies, Chandigarh University lifts overall trophy during 38th AIU Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival 2025

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], February 7: Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan has emerged as the overall champion at the 38th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival 2025 organized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Punjab University, Chandigarh. With this, Chandigarh University has successfully qualified for the AIU National Youth Festival to be held from March 3rd to March 7th this year. This is the fourth time that team Chandigarh University has lifted the overall North-Zone AIU Trophy.

As many as 49 students from Chandigarh University participated in the festival under different categories. Team CU won the overall trophy with 26 trophies won in different categories of events which included Theatre, Dance, Music, Literature and Fine Arts. Chandigarh University won 8 first positions, 5 second positions and 7 third positions, which also included 1st Overall trophy in Theatre, Dance, and Literature, 2nd Overall trophy in Music and 3rd Overall trophy in Fine Arts and Procession. A total of 962 students from 21 universities from across the North zone participated in various contests of music, theatre, fine arts, literary, and dance.

Notably, CU Team has been consistent in its performance by bagging the overall theatre championship consecutively for the past 6 years. In addition, the students of Chandigarh University has lifted the overall trophy in one-act play for the 8th consecutive year in the North Zone AIU Championship. Managing Director of Chandigarh University Jai Inder Singh Sandhu and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Devinder Singh along with the students of Chandigarh University, received the overall trophy during a ceremony held at the campus of PU Chandigarh.

Expressing delight over the achievement of the university, Chandigarh University MD Jai Inder Sandhu said, "It is an honour for Chandigarh University to have lifted the overall North Zone AIU trophy, 4th time this year. This has been possible only because of the extraordinary performances of our talented students. Now that they have qualified for the national championship, the university fraternity extends its heartfelt wishes to all participants and anticipates their outstanding performances."

Taking pride in nurturing some of the most outstanding talents in theatre, dance, and music, since its inception, Sandhu said, "With an aim to promote new talents in the fields of art and culture and mentor them for greater heights of success, Chandigarh University lays a special emphasis on holistic development of students and enrich them with all the skills required to make a mark in respective fields. And, as we bask in the glory of this victory, we remain steadfast in our commitment to nurturing talent, fostering creativity, and shaping well-rounded individuals who will continue to make significant contributions to the society."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

