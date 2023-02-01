With Oont, It’s My Endeavour To Put Haryanvi Talent On The World Map

New Delhi (India), February 1: Naam Shabana Actor SHIVA DAGAR has managed to set his foot firmly on the web world with Wrong Way on Disney Plus Hotstar and Musafir on MX Player, along with his Production house with an interesting haryanvi name OONT mean very notorious.

Wrong Way is a four-part paranormal series, which is inspired by a real-life incident that happened with a bunch of friends, in 2014, on a road trip from Mumbai to Lonavala, while Musafir is an edge-of-a-seat crime thriller that’s laced with love, betrayal, and deceit.

“Today with a huge amount of content, but Indian and International, it’s becoming very challenging to get the consumer to notice one’s content, but we at Oont are aiming to produce good content which has a mass appeal,” states Producer Rachana Solanki for Oont.

Wrong Way is a four-part series that explores the theories surrounding paranormal activities, friendship, and the bond these friends share with others.

As an actor, Wrong Way required a significant change in the character graph so it looks real on-screen. The wrong way has been shot in a span of two years with two main leads Gamya Wijayadasa and Shiva Dagar to get into character age naturally.

“I have been an actor and now handle the day-to-day work of Oont. We want to make engaging content keeping in mind production costs so that’s is viable for both us as makers and broadcasters such as OTT Platforms as well as YouTube,” states Shiva Dagar, who is not only the CoProducer of Oont, but is an accomplished actor with films like Mary Kom, Missing On A Weekend, Naam Shabana, and Glitter web series on Zee5 and many more.

Shot in the picturesque locations of Rishikesh, Wrong Way stars Shiva Dagar, Darshan Singh, Naina Khan, and Ex-Miss Srilanka Gamya Wijayadasa.

Musafir revolves around the mysterious disappearance of

Somya, wife of Satinder Dagar, one of the most prolific Criminal Lawyers, and the murder of Avantika Hooda, wife of business tycoon Niranjan Hooda. Are there two incidents connected? If yes, how and why? Get to know all of this in this exciting web series.

As an actor preparing for Musafir was really encouraging. As I am portraying a frustrated and heartbroken Criminal Lawyer in Musafir series which is slated to release on Mx Player.

Shot extensively in Delhi, Karnal and Murthal, Haryana,

Musafir stars Shiva Dagar, Anjvi Hooda, Iffat Fatima, Rehmat

Madhok, Shally Bansal, Rahat Agarwal, Jayendra Tripathi, Mayank Hashmi, Padam Sharma, Deepak Khapra, Sonu

Sharma, Rajat Beniwal, Vanil Pawar and Sachin Khatkar.

“We at Oont, are looking at working with young and fresh talent from Haryana so that we can put Haryana on the world map. Being a Jat myself, I have realised that there are loads and loads of talent that need a platform and we are exactly going to work towards the same. From actors to technicians, musicians to performers, we at Oont would work towards giving them a platform and creating entertaining and engaging content,” states Shiva Dagar

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor