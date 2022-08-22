With the growing Building Management System market, 75F has gained inroads to offer energy-efficient technologies for a sustainable future

August 22: 75F, a leading Building management company has revolutionised the way buildings function. The company’s Intelligent, Self-learning System improves comfort, boosts energy efficiency, and provides insight into how an office building utilises energy efficiently.

Demand for Building Energy Management System

In 2021, the Indian intelligent building management systems market was valued at around USD 5,566.09 million, according to EMR research. The market is anticipated to reach USD 148.6 billion by 2027. A typical building management system (BMS) handles HVAC, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, among other features. As these systems are frequently among the largest energy consumers in a building, optimising their efficiency can reduce operating expenses.

Moreover, the global building energy management system (BEMS) market was worth USD 5.20 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to be worth USD 10.64 billion by 2027. Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are a type of building automation system that monitors, automates, and controls various building systems like HVAC and lighting to increase the building’s energy efficiency and occupants’ level of comfort. Rising energy consumption is a major element affecting the global building energy management system market. The increase in energy consumption caused a rise in electricity production, resulting in a direct impact on both the production and consumption costs.

The use of building automation helps cut costs, make buildings more pleasant for their occupants, and manage building functions more efficiently. The rising need for more secure and energy-efficient buildings is boosting the building automation system industry. Smart technologies are being integrated into more and more buildings to provide occupants with a more seamless and futuristic environment.

Making buildings smarter and energy efficient

75F’s aim is to maximise occupant productivity by enhancing comfort and Indoor air quality without negatively impacting the environment. A BMS can reduce energy use by regulating the temperature of individual rooms based on occupancy or usage patterns. Buildings consume 40% of worldwide energy consumption, with India accounting for 34% (UNDP 2015). 75F’s IoT-driven solution reduces energy consumption by up to 50%, improves occupant satisfaction and productivity, and cuts installation time by 80%.

Demand for building automation systems is rising as a result of a growing focus on minimising energy consumption and the associated maintenance costs. Automation systems in buildings are essential for maximising energy efficiency and lowering utility costs. Control systems for heating, ventilation, and lighting consume the most energy. Therefore, they provide a substantial opportunity to lessen the burden of energy consumption within buildings.

75F offers IoT-based energy-saving technology and software that can reduce HVAC energy consumption by up to 20%. In terms of comfort, the company has an innovative thermostat – Hyper stat – that can provide 8 parameters, like VOC level, CO2 level, PM 2.5/PM 10, and temperature and relative humidity. Our occupant software can be connected with the existing PMS to arrive at a platform.

The Smart Node, a wireless commercial HVAC terminal equipment controller for practically any equipment type or brand, is another energy-efficient innovation from 75F. It has eleven Interface ports and a high-contrast screen for the management of plant equipment, terminal units, dampers, valves, lighting circuits, OEM, and much more. It improves energy efficiency by diverting air to areas where it is most required. It has a 900 MHz wireless network with a minute range to and from the cloud, as well as a stand-alone emergency operation.

Another standout among 75F’s offerings is Facilisight, a futuristic energy management tool with an interactive user interface. The suite of online and mobile apps offered by Fascilight enables clients to remotely control temperature and lighting around the clock. It is a highly intuitive interface that has streamlined the process of monitoring and maintaining 75F systems across all sites, regardless of location or complexity.

According to the company, with an automated system in place, we will have fewer human errors and a more reliable system which can lead to more satisfied and repeat customers at the same time by saving energy which makes the buildings more productive and healthier.

The BEMS market is expanding rapidly as a result of recent trends such as cloud computing, the rise in IoT use, the drop in fossil fuels, government efforts and restrictions, etc. The incorporation of IoT into BEMS and its integration with different functions like lighting, security, and heating makes it easier for the user to control such equipment efficiently. Consequently, the rise of the IoT market would also contribute to the growth of the BEMS market.

