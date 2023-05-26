Witness the Spiritual Treasures of Uttarakhand in “Divine Trails”

India, May 26: Uttarakhand, the realm of divinity is famous for its spiritual significance and offers a wide range of divine trails for seekers. From Badrinath to Kedarnath, it is home to some of the most hallowed destinations in India. Moreover, it is also dotted with numerous little-known destinations that have great power and significance with their origins dating back centuries.

Offering a selection of these hidden treasures is the documentary DIVINE TRAILS: Spiritual Treasures of Uttarakhand. Narrated by renowned Bollywood actor and voiceover artist Dalip Tahil, the documentary offers an immersive experience to travellers seeking to explore this unique cultural legacy of our country. The show will premiere on 27 May on Discovery SD & HD at 7:10 PM and on 31 May on discovery+.

The documentary vividly portrays the rich history of these hidden gems, illuminating their lesser explored narratives. The resounding power of the Kunjapuri temple near Rishikesh that echoes through the mountains pulsating like a steady heartbeat, the sacred abode of Purnagiri where worldly worries dissolve into thin air and the divine flames of the Haat Kalika temple that serve as a sacred beacon that illuminates the path to divinity, are highlighted elaborately.

Leading the viewers further along the spiritual journey, the film narrates the significance of the Golu Devta temple in Almora in granting blessings and dispensing justice to seekers, the otherworldliness of the Patal Bhuvaneshwar temple with its stunning rock formations and ethereal glow of the subterranean streams and the Kartik Swami temple of Rudraprayag where cool mountain breezes mingle with sacred chants in enveloping its visitors with a profound sense of peace.

Uttarakhand bears witness to the magnificent convergence of divine spiritual energy, nature’s splendour and human ingenuity as can be witnessed in the divine locales of the Kanchi Dham, that exudes the ethereal presence of Neem Karoli Baba, the Katarmal Temple where time seems to stand still and the Jageshwar Dham with its cluster of ancient temples amidst the towering Deodar trees, each adorned with exquisite stone carvings.

The film’s illustrations of the sacred landmarks of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat are guaranteed to leave the viewers spellbound. Adi Kailash’s striking resemblance to Mount Kailash and Om Parvat’s naturally formed “Om” symbol create a spiritual magnetism that beckons seekers of higher consciousness, leaving them spellbound by the mystical grandeur of these divine manifestations.

Speaking about the significance of the documentary, Shri Satpal Maharaj, Minister of PWD, Tourism, Culture and Irrigation in the Government of Uttarakhand stated, “There is a strong need to promote spiritual knowledge from India in order to bring a positive change in the world. I appreciate the efforts of the team in presenting this valuable information in a visually appealing manner”.

Shri Sachin Kurve, IAS, Secretary Tourism in the Government of Uttarakhand and CEO, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board said, “Uttarakhand offers an abundance of divine experiences to explore. Therefore, it is crucial that we create awareness about our rich cultural heritage through visual media so that they can reach the farthest corners of the world”.

Speaking about his association with the documentary, Dalip Tahil stated, “Working on Divine Trails has been an immensely gratifying experience for me. I urge everyone to watch the documentary which we have created with devotion in the hope that it paves the way for their spiritual journeys”.

