WLFLO celebrated Father's Day to honor every Father who has inspired his child to be enterprising and work for the GLORY OF BHARAT

New Delhi [India], June 19: This Father's Day, Sunday, 18th June was celebrated in a special way at Novotel, Kolkata by WLFLO in the honour of every Father who has inspired his child to be enterprising and work for GLORY OF BHARAT.

In addition to wide spread delectable buffet; live music, live painting & live caricature by amazing artists won the hearts of the guests, the theme of the paintings and caricature was to celebrate the special bond between a father and his child.

The precisely curated GLORY Sunday brunches by WLFLO at Novotel, Kolkata brings amazing opportunities for people of Kolkata to experience the unseen and unheard talent of Bharat through HANDICRAFTS, PAINITNGS & MUSIC.

GLORY OF BHARAT is a unique initiative where GLORY stands for "Growth & Livelihood Opportunities for Rural Youth" it is to bring HOPE, CONFIDENCE & DIGNITY in the lives of artisans, craftsmen, painters, musicians from across 23 rural and urban districts of Bengal and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

This initiative has created opportunities for 181 artists within couple of months and has a target to impact 2000 artists by the end of FY 2023-24. WLFLO conducts workshops, expositions and learning sessions across 23 districts of Bengal and make rural talent aspirational, marketable and saleable and create opportunities to showcase talent at district, state, national and international level.

Devendar Singh, the founder of WLFLO and chairman of GLORY OF BHARAT initiative said that "There is no dearth of talent in our country, we just need to create opportunities for people as GLORY of any organization, nation or civilization is in the glory of its people and with this thought in mind this initiative is designed not only to co-create livelihood opportunities but also to activate the creative energy in people through ART" he further added that "Sunday GLORY brunch is the perfect way to unwind soulfully and artistically and meet empathetic, compassionate and conscious people". Devendar also thanked The Boston Pledge, Ghanty Jewels, Ghanty Sarees, Posh Kitten and Teamology for their continuous support to GLORY OF BHARAT initiative.

It is noted that organizations, brands and individuals originating from or operating in Bengal have started collaborating to amplify the impact of this initiative for three reasons - brand engagement, people engagement and impact at ZERO cost to them.

The collaborating organizations are given a complimentary special creative session conducted by Devendar which helps their employees and associates realise their potential, make them productive and efficient and equip them with better ways for optimal utilization of resources and conflict management.

DEI ambassador of The UN Sumit Agarwal was especially present as a guest to observe, it also being World Autistic Pride Day. Agarwal said "GLORY Sunday brunch is the perfect place for visionaries of the city to meet and collaborate to work for GLORY OF THE STATE".

For more details & collaboration : +91 8240578585

