Wockhardt terms Congress party's allegations as "completely baseless and misleading"

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Wockhardt has categorically denied allegations labeled by the Congress party against the company.

The company in a filing to the stock exchanges asserted that these allegations were completely baseless and misleading.

"It has come to our attention that there are certain allegations pertaining to payment of rent by Carol Info Services Limited and its connection with certain orders passed by SEBI in relation to the Company. In this regard, we categorically deny these allegations and state that these allegations are completely baseless and misleading," the stock exchange filing read.

The company said it has acted and continues to act in compliance with all applicable laws.

Earlier, yhe Congress party had alleged that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, in a possible conflict of interest, received rental income from an affiliated company of the pharma company.

"SEBI chief Madhavi Buch has collected Rs 2.16 cr as rental income from her property given to Carol Info Services Limited that has same promoters as Wockhardt which is being investigated by SEBI for insider trading hinting at quid pro quo," claimed senior party leader Pawan Khera.

