Woloo signs Harmanpreet Kaur to uplift women's hygiene dignity in India on International Women's Day #harwomanday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: Woloo, a pioneering loo discovery tech-enabled platform proudly announces Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of Indian Women's Cricket Team & Mumbai Indian IPL team as Brand Ambassador on International Women's Day to address the critical issue of washroom hygiene for women in India. This partnership endeavours to raise awareness about the significant challenges confronting women due to the lack of timely access to clean and hygienic washroom facilities, which pose various health risks. It also seeks to promote hygiene standards and uphold the dignity of women throughout India.

Harmanpreet Kaur's commitment to empowering women perfectly complements Woloo's mission, and together, they aspire to make a meaningful impact on International Women's Day and beyond. Woloo and Harmanpreet Kaur aim to spotlight the obstacles women encounter regarding washroom hygiene and advocate for practical solutions. This collaboration represents a notable milestone in the journey towards enhancing hygiene standards and dignity for women in India.

With its innovative approach to washroom accessibility, Woloo has been revolutionizing the way people find and access clean and safe facilities. Now, by teaming up with Harmanpreet Kaur, Woloo is taking a significant step forward in its mission to ensure that women have world-class access to hygienic washroom facilities wherever they go. Woloo's vision is to be the most trusted place for women of all ages and diversities across India. Harmanpreet Kaur, known for her exemplary leadership both on and off the cricket field, shares Woloo's commitment to sensitise and raise awareness about prioritising and the importance of using the washrooms as and when the need arises especially while traveling. Women tend to succumb to the fear of not finding clean, hygienic, safe facilities and hence postpone going to the washrooms or worst, avoid drinking water.

Manish Kelshikar, Founder, Woloo, said, "In a heart warming development, Harmanpreet Kaur, an icon in Indian women's cricket, has embraced the cause of women's dignity joining hands with Woloo, in our mission to empower, inspire, and give them the strength, resonating with the belief that each day should herald a celebration of women. The numerous challenges and struggles an Indian woman faces, can only be felt by a woman. Harmanpeet partnering with Woloo especially on International Women's Day and her birthday, is a unique celebration on its own, a significant step towards reinforcing the belief that access to basic facilities - clean, safe and hygienic washrooms is a fundamental right for every woman. She exemplifies strength, skill, and perseverance. Breaking barriers and defying stereotypes, she has become a symbol of inspiration for millions of aspiring athletes, especially young girls. Her journey from the fields of Moga, Punjab, to becoming India's sensation on the international cricket scene mirrors the resilience needed to overcome societal constraints.

With Harman, an Arjuna Awardee, we believe the impact she creates is profound, standing as a role model for so many women. Her journey underscores grit, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. It's Woloo's endeavour- Ab har din hoga #harwomanday."

In support of this initiative, Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of Indian Women's Cricket Team and Mumbai Indian WPL team expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am proud to partner with Woloo to advocate for better access to clean washroom facilities for women across India as it is not just a matter of convenience but also a fundamental aspect of women's health and dignity and they shouldn't be denied the same. Coming from the interiors of India, I can feel the pain of each and every woman as well as resonate with all the unpleasant experiences, having gone through the same. I am delighted to represent a very crucial cause and a game changer brand which is impacting lives. Together, we can drive positive change through strategic initiatives and awareness campaigns not only amongst women but also the entire eco-system. Woloo's journey has been a testament to the power of innovation and social entrepreneurship, helping create a lasting impact for millions of women across India, ensuring that no woman ever has to compromise on her dignity or health due to a lack of access to clean washrooms."

Woloo and Harman aim to extend the influence and contribute to the cause that aligns with our joint commitment to empowering women in all aspects of life. Harmanpreet's commitment to breaking barriers resonates with Woloo's mission to redefine societal norms and expectations placed upon women. Together, Woloo and Harman is aiming to create a positive impact, fostering a society where women can live with dignity, safety, and equalitya testament to the transformative power of collective efforts in championing women's causes.

Woloo is a revolutionary platform that helps discover the nearest clean, safe and hygienic washroom In India, and then provides seamless navigation to reach it. Woloo addresses the critical issue of washroom hygiene for women in India and sheds light on the challenges women face regarding washroom hygiene and advocate for tangible solutions. Woloo's vision is to be the most trusted place for women's hygiene dignity and provide a world-class access to hygiene facilities for women of all ages and diversities across India.

With its innovative approach, Woloo has been achieving significant milestones in the journey towards achieving better hygiene standards and dignity for women in India. With over 40,000 Woloo certified washrooms across 400 cities across India, it has become a lifeline for lakhs of women. Woloo aims to onboard 2.5 Lakh (Quarter Million) Woloo assured washrooms in next 3 years providing hygiene dignity to 1 Million users (predominantly women).

