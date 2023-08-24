Woman's Plaza Introduces Designer Women’s Wear Collection Just in Time for Rakhi Celebrations

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 24: Established in 2006, Woman's Plaza stands as a respected trailblazer in the realm of luxury retail. The company's focus is on nurturing creativity and showcasing cutting-edge labels, as it leverages its long-standing relationships within the industry to extend customers the privilege of exclusive access to designer attire ensuring you always have the finest choices at your fingertips.

Dedicated to curating exceptional luxury fashion collections, Woman's Plaza meticulously handpicks pieces from the industry's most revered designers. Whether you're seeking an ensemble for a special occasion or simply looking to refresh your wardrobe, their extensive selection from premium designers offers a diverse range of options to suit your taste. The retail boutique has an omni - channel presence at offline store in Civil Lines, Agra and on its website: https://www.womansplaza.com/

Woman’s Plaza presents the new collection by designers, Basanti, Miku Kumar, Sionnah, Arpita Sulakshana, and Ritika Mirchandani. The new range has a wide variety of features to showcase such as a Sequin Fuschia Pink Georgette Floor Length Anarkali with a monotone dupatta, a Pink Sharara Set crafted in sequin embellished fabric, Yellow Embroidered Kurta with notch neckline and tie up detailing and more. The ensembles offer impeccably harmonious, refined elegance, making them a great choice for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival. Combining glamour and comfort, this elegant collection embodies the essence of sophistication.

Established in 2006, Woman's Plaza has consistently redefined fashion with its extensive range of designer and high-end women’s apparel. From the charm of traditional silk sarees to the allure of modern lehenga sets, Woman’s Plaza encompasses a wide spectrum of choices, ranging from everyday wear to elegant evening attire.

"We are thrilled to showcase a diverse selection of exquisite designs to cater to all our customers. Our collection offers something special for each individual, ensuring a memorable day for you.’’ - Sumit Surana, Co Founder, Woman’s Plaza.

Woman's Plaza thrives on offering an elevated and exclusive shopping experience. With a vision to foster innovation and design that brings complete consumer happiness, the brand aspires to be a global leader in retail.

Discover a range of products starting from 7,000 INR, ensuring accessibility to luxury for every individual. Explore the realm of luxury and redefine your fashion experience at Woman's Plaza.

