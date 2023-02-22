Women Entrepreneur Strikes Again: Shweta Salunkhe Takes Over Civil Aviation

Taking Aviation to the Next Level: Shweta Salunkhe Talks About Passion – Project Edge Aviation

New Delhi, February 22: How many women in the country can be called serial entrepreneurs or passionate investors? Unfortunately, not many. The field of entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology has a new player: Shweta Salunkhe. An MBA degree holder from Mumbai University, Shweta is juggling between many companies.

Sometimes a legal head and lot many times a co-founder, Shweta’s decade-long achievements are worth noting. Some well-known companies she has co-founded include OTMSPL, Anantay Infra Ltd., Eumsig Foodworks, Café Peter, Wasabi 15, Coffee and More, and Glocal Foods. She has also been part of start-ups that have developed some groundbreaking innovations in the Fintech and Telecom sectors, including QR code/POS Micro ATM digital banking for rural areas to reduce the queues in the banks and AEPS (Aadhar Enabled Payment System) in North East India through a company called Tannpay.

Her latest stint is with the aviation industry. India’s civil aviation and air travel have risen post-pandemic. The industry is growing at a rate of 20-25 per cent. Understanding the future of air travel, Shweta Salunkhe launched Edge Aviation, India’s private helicopter services company. “I remember when we used to travel by trains and buses. It took us so long. But despite an emergency, we did not have the means to opt for air travel. It is what we want to change through Edge Aviation. We offer helicopter and charter services to the common public. And our services have been availed by over 4 lac passengers so far,” explained Shweta.

Edge Aviation is the brainchild of Shweta and her husband, Sachin Salunkhe. Together, the two are working towards making Edge Aviation one of India’s largest air travel companies. “We aim to reach the remotest regions in the country through our choppers and Airbus. Our 10 aur vehicles have been used for marriage ceremonies, private travels, corporate travels, medical emergencies, rescue services, and so on. We want to make air travel affordable so that everyone can access comfortable and convenient travel options,” added Shweta.

Not just the aviation sector, but they have entered multiple industries together. The food and beverage sector has quickly recognised the name Coffee & More. The brand is undertaking essential initiatives under Messrs. and Mrs. Salunkhe’s direction to push the boundaries of what cafés can offer and satisfy the nation’s growing appetite for continental cuisine.

Shweta and Sachin Salunkhe’s innovative sports company, Super Galaxy Sports, is embarking on a massive initiative to advance sustainability and environmental consciousness. This fascinating effort entails the creation of an eco-friendly cricket league which seeks to excite and enthral viewers worldwide while promoting awareness of environmental issues and enticing them to take action.

In the world of international business, Blackhat Syndicus has proven to be an invaluable asset for companies seeking to grow and expand globally. Led by Mr. Salunkhe, Blackhat Syndicus has helped a host of organisations address and overcome challenges in their respective markets. Mrs. Salunkhe, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, has also played a crucial role in the company’s success by providing expert counsel on a range of legal issues.

Racing in the front at a constant pace in the world of business sure is difficult. Still, Mrs. Salunkhe has made it possible for not only her but her husband, Mr. Sachin Salunkhe, chairman of all these flourishing companies proves to ace all challenges coming his way. He was recently awarded the prestigious Maharashtra Ratna award and honoured with Shri Samman Gaurav 2023 by the honourable governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The successful journey of this power couple has left everyone in awe.

Mrs. Salunkhe and her husband Mr. Sachin Salunkhe, have been recognised for their business acumen and career successes by being published in the renowned Forbes magazine. The honour they have received is a deserving homage to their unwavering commitment and the work they have put in to build and develop their successful ventures.

