Work underway for framework to provide social security to gig workers: Centre informs Parliament

New Delhi [India], November 25 : A committee comprising representatives from various stakeholders has been constituted to suggest a framework for providing social security and welfare benefits to gig and platform workers, MoS Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje informed Parliament on Monday.

The Minister also apprised the Parliament that the Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued an advisory to aggregators to register themselves and platform workers engaged with them on the e-Shram portal.

Gig workers and platform workers have been defined for the first time in the Code on Social Security 2020, which has been enacted by the Parliament. Social Security and Welfare related provisions for the gig and platform workers have been mentioned in the Code.

The Code provides for framing of suitable social security measures for gig workers and platform workers on matters relating to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, etc.

The Code also provides for setting up a Social Security Fund to finance the welfare scheme.

A couple of months ago, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting in New Delhi, where he had said that the government was committed to extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers.

Aiming to safeguard the welfare of gig and platform workers, Minister Mandaviya highlighted that the government is actively exploring various avenues to ensure these workers are covered under social security schemes.

He emphasized that aggregatorscompanies that employ gig and platform workerswill be asked to take the lead in registering their workers on this portal.

"This is a significant step towards acknowledging and formalising the roles of gig and platform workers within our economy," he noted. "We are determined to ensure that every worker in India, irrespective of their employment status, is granted the right to social security."

