Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21: Workelevate, a leading platform for Digital Employee Experience (DEX), has been featured in the ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work Solutions 2024 quadrant for DEX solutions. This recognition highlights Workelevate's innovative approach in combining an AI Digital Assistant with robust unified endpoint management capabilities to empower both employees and IT teams.

Unlike traditional DEX platforms that primarily focus on administrators or enterprise conversational AI platforms tailored for employees, Workelevate bridges the gap by addressing the needs of both employees and IT teams. Employees can enjoy self-service capabilities and troubleshoot issues seamlessly using the AI Digital Assistant, while IT admins benefit from advanced features like Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Experience Management, IT Asset Management (ITAM), Patch Management, Campaign Management, and more.

Prateek Garg, Founder and CEO of Workelevate, commented:

"The Digital Employee Experience (DEX) space is undergoing a transformation where ITSM, DEX, and legacy UEM are beginning to converge. Being recognized in the ISG Provider Lens™ report highlights Workelevate's unique position at this exciting intersection, offering a solution that caters to both employees and IT admins. We are not just focused on delivering a platform but on driving its adoption and ensuring our customers achieve measurable outcomes."

Mrinal Rai, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst at ISG, added:

"Workelevate provides both UEM and DEX functionalities to support enterprise IT with increasing automation and proactive management. Its ability to address the dynamic needs of IT and employees is critical in today's evolving digital workplace."

For more information on Workelevate, visit www.workelevate.com.

