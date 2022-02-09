Workelevate transforms employee experience for one of the leading Asset Management Companies in India

The post-pandemic environment made new standards for banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) to operate amid dynamic market conditions bringing certain operational challenges to the forefront.

BFSI employers across the globe turbocharged their investments in technology and automation to accelerate business processes for hybrid work and ensure optimum workplace performance.

It is one of the oldest and the largest financial institutions in India with over 10 lakh crores of assets under management and an employee strength of approximately 1400+ employees. To evolve as an organization with digital transformation, the company has been receiving IT services & support from Progressive Infotech, one of India's most trusted managed services providers.

Delivering Digital Workplace Service Transformation Solutions, Progressive Infotech is able to enhance the service desk efficiency with notable improvements in business availability and service delivery. Elevating employee experience to a futuristic paradigm, the digital workplace service automation platform - Workelevate is adding more agility through automation capabilities empowering end-users to act seamlessly.

From simplifying ticket management to elevating employee experience, the implementation and adoption of this workplace service transformation platform have been receiving positive feedback from the end-users.

Using Workelevate inherently boosted the workplace performance for the asset management firm. The platform drastically reduced aging tickets and simplified IT service request resolutions, thus reducing the dependency on the IT support team. The overall reduction in ticket resolution time brought improved productivity across departments and business users.

Progressive Infotech is improving end-user experiences not only in the BFSI sector but also in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods among others. Enabling faster resolutions, and a next-generation approach to workplace services, it has a lot of advancements that enterprises can scale to elevate the employee experience.

