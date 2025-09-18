Workelevate Wins ET Leadership Excellence Award 2025 in AI Platforms

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: Workelevate, an AI-powered Digital Workplace Platform offering IT Copilot, Digital Employee Experience (DEX), and Endpoint Management, has been awarded the ET Leadership Excellence Award 2025 in the AI Platform category. Presented by The Economic Times, the award recognizes organizations driving meaningful impact through innovation, leadership, and technology excellence.

The prestigious ceremony brought together some of the most influential leaders from business and technology. Visionaries, innovators, and industry experts gathered to celebrate excellence and transformative work being done across sectors. Against this backdrop, Workelevate's recognition stood out as a testament to its pioneering role in redefining digital workplaces. The honor was presented by acclaimed actor Anupam Kher, adding to the grandeur of the evening, and was received by Prateek Garg, Founder and CEO of Workelevate.

Workelevate enables enterprises to deliver automation-led IT support and proactive endpoint management across multiple functional areas such as IT Copilot, Self-Healing, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Asset Intelligence, Patch Management, and Service Workflow Automation. Its modular, plug-and-play architecture ensures enterprises can select capabilities based on business prioritieswithout disrupting existing infrastructure.

Speaking at the occasion, Prateek Garg remarked: "This award is a recognition of our vision to simplify and elevate the workplace through the power of AI. Workelevate is designed to reduce support friction, empower employees, and give IT teams the tools they need to work smarternot harder."

Over the years, the platform has delivered measurable impact for enterprises. Workelevate has helped organizations automate over 60% of repetitive IT tickets, reduce the cost of service delivery by up to 30%, accelerate resolution times, and significantly elevate overall employee experience.

Adding to its credibility, the platform has been recognized two years in a row in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Tools, and has also been mentioned by ISG and Forrester for its innovative approach to modern workplace automation and employee enablement.

With flexible deployment options (SaaS and on-premise), multilingual capabilities, and seamless integration with major ITSM platforms, Workelevate continues to lead the transformation of digital workplaces globally. The recognition at the ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2025 is not only an honor, but also a reflection of its mission to simplify, automate, and elevate the workplace experience worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor