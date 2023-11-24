World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week Shines Spotlight on Crucial Link between Animal Welfare and One Health

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 24: As the world marks World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week from 18th Nov- 24th Nov, World Animal Protection India launches a documentary film named 'The Silent Killer- Antimicrobial Resistance or Superbugs' underscoring the ground reality of antibiotic misuse and experts sharing their views on the pivotal role of responsible animal welfare practices in safeguarding both human, animal and environmental health.

The Silent Killer - Antimicrobial Resistance or Superbugs - YouTube

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a growing threat to global health, and the interconnectedness of human and animal ecosystems cannot be overstated. This year's theme, "Preventing Antimicrobials Resistance Together", emphasizes the cross-sectoral collaboration to preserve the effectiveness of antimicrobials.

Unmonitored use of antimicrobials in animals contributes significantly to the development of drug-resistant strains, jeopardizing the effectiveness of treatments for both animals and humans. By promoting responsible and judicious use of antibiotics in agriculture and veterinary medicine, we can mitigate the risk of resistance and preserve these life-saving drugs for future generations.

The WHO and other intergovernmental public health organizations have also stressed the need to avoid the overuse of antibiotics in humans and farmed animals to safeguard the efficacy of these medicines crucial for human and animal health. Last year our global study found that more than 80% of global antimicrobials used on farmed animals are not for individual therapies but for prophylaxis or metaphylaxis or to promote animal weight gains. Antibiotic Growth Promoter use is not related to animal health management but to enhance production performances. For this reason, the WHO also suggested its phasing out in the absence of risk analysis.

World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week serves as a vital time to raise awareness about the intricate link between animal welfare and public health. World Animal Protection calls upon stakeholders, policymakers, and the public to join hands in fostering a global commitment to combating antimicrobial resistance, protecting the well-being of animals and humans alike by reducing their meat consumption, and demanding higher welfare products.

"We believe that factory farming is not the solution to feed the world. It is important that the government have strong regulations to control the growth of factory farming systems. The use of antibiotics in animal farming sectors should also be regulated and controlled by the government. Proper animal welfare practices and standards, properly implemented and enforced at ground level proved to make a huge impact to address the whole issue of AMR and superbugs," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection, India.

Sharma further added that "People have a very important role to play, not only from a consumer's perspective but also as citizens, and should start asking questions to their favourite brands about their animal welfare and antibiotic use policies. We would like the consumer to be more mindful and make responsible choices, which will help animals, people, and the planet in the longer run."

