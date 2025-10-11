World Arthritis Day: Addressing the Silent Epidemic in Young and Older Adults

By Dr. Yadwinder Singh Grewal, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon – Bombay Bone & Joint Clinic, Santacruz, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: Arthritis is often perceived as a disease of old age, but recent trends show a sharp rise in early-stage osteoarthritis (OA) among adults in their 30s and 40s. Long working hours, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and sports injuries have accelerated the wear and tear of knee cartilage, making joint pain a growing concern in younger populations. At the other end of the spectrum, many elderly individuals with established arthritis wish to avoid or delay knee-replacement surgery, seeking effective yet conservative alternatives.

Understanding Early Osteoarthritis (Grades 1 to 3)

Osteoarthritis progresses in grades—from subtle cartilage softening in Grade 1, to narrowing of the joint space and early bone changes in Grade 3. These early stages represent a crucial therapeutic window. Pain, morning stiffness, or swelling after activity are often the first warning signs. Unfortunately, many patients ignore these symptoms until irreversible damage occurs. The focus of modern orthopaedics is now on early detection and joint preservation, rather than waiting for the disease to reach surgical stages.

Lifestyle and Conventional Management

For mild OA, weight management, quadriceps-strengthening, physiotherapy, and anti-inflammatory medications remain the foundation of care. These measures can reduce load on the knee and improve function. However, they do not regenerate cartilage or reverse the disease process. This gap has led to the rise of regenerative orthopaedics, which aims to stimulate the body's own repair mechanisms.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP): Regenerating the Joint from Within

Among the available regenerative options, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy has shown significant promise. PRP is prepared from the patient's own blood, processed to concentrate platelets and growth factors that are essential for tissue repair. When injected into the knee joint, these biological mediators help reduce inflammation, enhance lubrication, and stimulate the regeneration of cartilage and surrounding soft tissue.

Multiple studies have demonstrated that PRP can improve pain and function in Grades 1 to 3 OA, outperforming hyaluronic acid and steroid injections in long-term results. Because it is autologous—derived from the patient's own blood—it is safe, biocompatible, and minimally invasive, with virtually no risk of allergic reaction or rejection.

Who Benefits the Most?

1. Younger adults (30s–40s) with early-stage cartilage damage from sports injuries or overuse.

2. Middle-aged individuals experiencing pain and stiffness but not yet surgical candidates.

3. Elderly patients who wish to delay or avoid knee replacement, or those medically unfit for surgery.

Procedure and Recovery

The procedure is straightforward: a small sample of blood is drawn, processed in a sterile centrifuge, and injected into the affected knee under ultrasound or sterile guidance. The session typically lasts 30–45 minutes, and patients can walk out immediately. Mild soreness may persist for a day or two, after which most resume normal activity. Improvements are usually seen within three to six weeks, with optimal outcomes developing over several months.

At Bombay Bone & Joint Clinic, Santacruz, we have successfully treated numerous patients using PRP and Hyperacute Plasma for early to moderate OA. Many younger adults who struggled with stiffness or pain during exercise have returned to active routines. Elderly patients seeking non-surgical solutions have reported meaningful pain relief and improved confidence in mobility.

A Balanced, Evidence-Based Approach

While PRP is not a miracle cure, when used judiciously alongside physiotherapy, strengthening, and weight control, it can slow disease progression and significantly improve quality of life. The key lies in selecting the right patients—those with preserved joint alignment and early cartilage damage—and performing the procedure with strict protocol and sterile technique.

Looking Ahead: A Shift in the Arthritis Paradigm

World Arthritis Day serves as a reminder that arthritis management is changing. The emphasis is moving from late-stage replacement to early-stage regeneration. For many adults and seniors alike, PRP and Hyperacute Plasma therapies embody this shift: combining scientific precision with the body's natural ability to heal itself.

Early evaluation, accurate diagnosis, and an individualized plan can make all the difference. Whether to maintain performance in an active adult or to delay surgery in the elderly, regenerative orthopaedics is redefining how we care for our joints.

For more information or to explore PRP therapy for early-stage osteoarthritis, visit: www.bombayboneandjointclinic.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor