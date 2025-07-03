World Book of Records Award Ceremony Held in India, Honouring Achievers across continents

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: World Book of Records Award Ceremony was held at The Park Hotel, honouring individuals from India and abroad for their outstanding contributions across diverse fields. The ceremony was graced by eminent personalities, including Former Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra, Former Governor Justice Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje, Padma Shri Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, Special DGP Varun Kapoor (Madhya Pradesh Police), Prof. Rajeev Sharma and Member of Parliament from Indore, Shankar Lalwani.

A major highlight was the felicitation of several IAS and IPS officers for their exceptional service Prabal Sepaha, IAS - Secretary, MPPSC, Madhya Pradesh, Dinesh Jain, IAS - Additional Secretary, Panchayat & Rural Development, Madhya Pradesh, Buveneswari S., IAS - Collector, Washim, Maharashtra, M.T. Krishna Babu, IAS - Special Chief Secretary, Health, Andhra Pradesh, Rajesh Dandotiya, ADCP - Indore Police, Adv. Uma Shanker Rahul - Former State Commissioner & Minister, Rajasthan, Omprakash Gupta - Retd. Deputy Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh and Yashwant Singh Dodiya - Deputy Commissioner, Housing Board, Ujjain. A special moment of the ceremony was the inclusion of Padma Shri Anup Jalota in World Book of Records for completing 50 years in the music industry. Santosh Shukla, President & CEO of World Book of Records, stated that the aim of the ceremony is to acknowledge and inspire those contributing positively to society. Vaidya Brahmadev Tripathi (Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh), Ajay Kumar Pandit (Dy SP, High Court Security, Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Prof. Rakesh Singhai (Vice-Chancellor, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore, Madhya Pradesh), V. K. Seth (Airport Director, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Capt. (Dr.) A.D. Manek (Managing Trustee & Chief Pilot Instructor, Skyline Aviation Club, Mumbai, Maharashtra), Dr. Raunak Maru (Consultant Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Usman Khan (Bollywood Music Director, Mumbai, Maharashtra), Dr. Alka Bhargav (Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh), Ashwinbhai Trivedi (Gandhinagar, Gujarat), Sunil Tiwari & Dr. Brajbala Tiwari (Director, Life Care Hospital, Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Sumit Singla (Managing Director, Curetech Formulation, Solan, Himachal Pradesh), Dr. Manish Ramdev (Jaipur, Rajasthan), Rahul Sharma (Founder & CEO, Cyruns Sports & Wellness, Ahmedabad, Gujarat), Mahendra Singh Lahiya (Manager, Union Bank of India, Siyaganj Branch, Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Sangeeta Tiwari (Principal, Prem Pushp Shishu Vihar High School, Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Gaurav Maggo (Director, Seoage Digital & Marketing, Delhi) and Ayushi Deshmukh (Indore, Madhya Pradesh) were recognized for their achievements in education, science, innovation, social service, culture, environment, and public administration. Additionally, over 35 record holders from various parts of India & International recognition, with Jitendra Matalani from Dubai and Mahesh Bang from South Africa were present and honoured for their extraordinary accomplishments. The ceremony served as a vibrant platform for recognition, dialogue, and inspiration, reinforcing World Book of Records' commitment to excellence, innovation, and social contribution.

