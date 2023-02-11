World Cancer Day: Indian Cancer Society's initiatives towards 'Closing the Care Gap'

The Indian Cancer Society (ICS) has launched a month-long campaign to create awareness about cancer, its prevention and the importance of its early detection. This is in line with the underlying theme of World Cancer Day 2023 "Close the Care Gap".

As part of the campaign, ICS has collaborated with the Wockhardt Foundation with an aim to screen 1 lakh people over the next three months for oral cancer. The screening will use Wockhardt Foundation's robust nationwide network of 200 mobile vans. Other events included the release of a film on the importance of screening. Cancer survivors who are part of the ICS mutual support group Ugam and others participated in a marathon conducted by VJTI students on 5th February 2023. The branches at Bengaluru and Delhi also conducted various cancer awareness and screening activities to highlight the theme of World Cancer Day. ICS has also relaunched the CK Handoo Scholarship and Research by broadening the scope and criteria. The aim is to provide learning and training opportunities in cancer research, treatment, and control.

To mark the occasion, the Commissioner of Police Hon'ble Shri Vivek Phansalkar, inaugurated a screening camp on the 7th of February, in the premises of ICS Parel where local residents were screened for the most common cancers namely, oral, breast, and cervical.

Speaking at the event, Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police said: "Today I have learnt a fundamental lesson. Cancer screening tests are one of the most effective ways to detect pre-cancer conditions. Early detection can result in timely diagnosis and treatment. I am extremely happy to be a part of this initiative of the Indian Cancer Society."

Usha Thorat, Managing Trustee, Indian Cancer Society said: "The increasing incidence of cancer in our country imposes a huge emotional and financial burden on the patients and their families. At Indian Cancer Society, we hope to stimulate deeper dialogue and action on the issues of cancer. World Cancer Day is an ideal occasion to reiterate this purpose. The screening initiative with Wockhardt Foundation will play a crucial role in the early detection of cancer to increase survival and lower treatment costs. To reduce the incidence of cancer, we urge people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid known cancer-causing substances. To achieve this, we rolled out Project SATARK" which is aimed at training front-line healthcare workers on awareness and prevention of oral and cervical cancer. With the support of the State Governments, training has been conducted in the State of Goa and select districts of West Bengal and Telangana. We, at Indian Cancer Society, believe that positive actions will encourage people to stay Two Steps Ahead of Cancer."

The Indian Cancer Society (ICS) was founded in 1951 by Dr D J Jussawala and Naval Tata as India's first non-profit organization for managing cancer. The activities of the ICS cover the entire continuum of cancer care: From awareness, screening for early detection, financial help for diagnosis and treatment, support groups, and rehabilitation of cancer survivors, to research, registry and education. In addition, ICS publishes the Indian Journal of Cancer, the first indexed oncology journal in India.

ICS awareness campaigns have reached 100 million people. ICS has screened more than 400000 persons and supported 33000 patients for cancer diagnostics, treatment, survivorship and rehabilitation.

