World Conclave 2024 : Beyond Borders: Exploring Global Perspectives

New Delhi [India], June 21: Global Triumph Foundation & The Business Ascent organized the World Conclave 2024 held at Hotel Goan Heritage, Goa on 8th June 2024. This event was divided into two parts Education & Business where 200+ top business leaders and education leaders participate in this event from all over India.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event were Hema Sardesai- Bollywood & Hollywood Playback Singer, Pride of Goa, Nationally & Internationally Loved Diva, President Usganokar, Vice President- Vijeswar Fadte

Manguirish Pai Raiker - Chairman, ASSOCHAM State Council, MSME

Commander GPS Bajwa ( Retd.) - Advocate, Formerly OSD ( Tech ) with Directorate Of Civil Aviation, Govt. Of Goa

Rajkumar KamatFounder - EP Kamat Group, Chairman - Vibrant Goa Foundation, Executive Director - BNI Goa, State President- Laghu Udyog Bharati, Member: Investment Promotion Board - Govt of Goa CMD - EP Biocomposites LTD

Sibasish Mishra- Founder & CEO, Bookingjini; Dr. John Yesudhas- Tech Farming Expert, TEDx Speaker, Founder & CEO IGO Group; Pritam Kumar Agrawal Founder & Director, Hello Kids Chain Of Preschools & Riverstone Schools; Dr. Sameer Kuncoliekar- Founder PROFIT365; S Karthikeyan, Managing Director, Relux Electric; Hiralba Chavada, Chairperson Principal, Mayurhirs Achievers school

The panel discussions witnessed various expert panelists shared their insights on the global business innovation in startups, marketing & challenges in business eco-system on Topic Beyond Borders: Exploring Global Perspectives The panel members for the discussion included

Pritam Kumar Agrawal Founder & Director, Hello Kids Chain Of Preschools & Riverstone Schools

Santosh Sangam Divkar - President Small and Medium Hoteliers Association of Goa, Recipient of National Youth Award Under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt of India

Rajkumar Kamat - Founder - EP Kamat Group, Chairman - Vibrant Goa Foundation

Executive Director - BNI Goa, State President- Laghu Udyog Bharati, Member: Investment Promotion Board - Govt of Goa, CMD - EP Biocomposites Ltd"

Smruti Ranjan Parida-DGM System & IT Automation, Adani Group

Varsha Bansal - CEO, Four A Resorts, Grand Plaza Lords Inn

Dr John Yesudhas- Tech Farming Expert, Tedx Speaker, Founder & CEO IGO Group

Our second Panel Discussion was on topic "Navigating The Frontier: Technology Leadership in Global Education". The panel members for the discussion included Anjana Deva- Principal, Crimson World School Varanasi

Sunita Jain - Director, Hello Kids Chain Of Preschools & Riverstone Schools, Founder School Consultant India

Sambhav Jain - Director: BLJ CLASSES, Guest Lecturer: ASIAN WORLD SCHOOL, Jaipur

Isabel Swamy-Founder principal, St. Mary Champion H.S.School, Indore

Chairperson - Indore Sahidaya School's Complex.

World Education Conclave 2024 Winners List :

Crimson World School Varanasi; Mrs. Isabel Swamy,

JOHNSON GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KUNTLOOR,Hyderabad; Kangarookids International Preschool

Kidzee Poorna Pragna Layout ; Milestone the First Step

Tiny Twigs International Preschool; Smallsteps, School of Allied Health Sciences

Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation -DU, Salem, Tamilnadu

Angels Paradise Academy, Preschool and Daycare; Animugh Sports Private Limited

Anupama Pradhan ; AyoniZ International Pre-School ; B.B.U.l Jain Vidyalaya School

Bansuri kids Preschool; Bhashyam Blooms; BRAINCODE Boost-a-Brain Pvt Ltd

GALAXY KIDS PRE PRIMARY SCHOOL; Creative Kidz Ullal Branch

CSK CBSE School, Vijayawada; Dipti Rani Devi; Galaxy Group of Institutes

Harvinder Kaur ; HELLO KIDS - Rising STAR ; HELLO KIDS - AMIGOS ; HELLO KIDS - ATHENA

HELLO KIDS - BABY STARS; HELLO KIDS - BHARAT; HELLO KIDS - BLOSSOMS; HELLO KIDS - BUNNY SUNNY

HELLO KIDS - CHERRIES ; HELLO KIDS - CRAZY ; HELLO KIDS - CREATORZ ; HELLO KIDS - GENIUS

HELLO KIDS - LEARNAM; HELLO KIDS - LITTLE EDEN; HELLO KIDS - LITTLE FLOWER; HELLO KIDS - MERAKI

HELLO KIDS - MIRACLES ; HELLO KIDS - Moon ; HELLO KIDS - SHRESHTA ; HELLO KIDS - STAR

HELLO KIDS - TINYLAND ; HELLO KIDS - UPRISERS ; HELLO KIDS- FIRSTSTEP ; Hello kids -Meraki Preschool

HELLOKIDS - EDURITE; Holistic Public School; Holy Mary Institute of Technology & Science

I Hear You ; Jubilee Hills Public School - Rampally; Kidzee poorna pragna layout; Manaals Preschool

Mayurhirs Achievers School; MGM Public School; Minati Sadangi; Minushree Patnaik

ML360 Educations Private Limited; Mrs. Diana Padhy; Mrs. Upasana Sahu; Mrs.Pranati Dash

Navals National Academy; New Little Stars Montessori Kolar; P.N National Public School

Prakash Polai; Prosperity Origin Educational Trust ( POET); Sampoorn Preschool and Activity Center

Shalini Padhy; Shiva Satya Sai Primary & High School; Shree Deshalpar Primary Group School

Shriram Montessori- House of Children; Shubh Narayan Educational Foundation

Silicon City Academy of Secondary Education, Bangalore; SKY INTERNATIONAL

St Paul's Group of Schools; St.Brijmohan Lal Sr Sec School Anangpur Road Faridabad

St.Brijmohanlal Sr Sec School ; Thakur Vidya Mandir High School & Jr. College

Zoolkids Preschool and Daycare; Dr Sukant Vishwakarma,

World Business Conclave 2024 Winners List:

AERO FALCONS AVIATION TRAINING ACADEMY - VIZAG; Allen Kolluri; Ameesha Thakur

DOCOMO HOLIDAYS Pvt Ltd; M Cube Infra; Mydriver Rentals Private Limited; Reneu Wellness

Varuna Anand ; (24efiling) Scion Financial Services Pvt Ltd ; 11:11 Advertixingzs

A D GROUP COMPANY- HAWK EV; A D GROUP COMPANY- IIMPA; Adventure Mantra Pvt Limited

AERO FALCONS AVIATION TRAINING ACADEMY; Ahibaran Group; Anirudh Janagam; Ashwani Kumar

Bajan Bopanna; Bharat Cafe Bar & Restaurant; Blue Heaven Restaurant and Bar; Bryden Fernandes

Digital Keshav Academy & Regen Digital World; Dr Kamala Bai; Dr Mustafa Attarwala

Dr. John Yesudhas; Dr.M.Sayyad Nazeer; EAGLESPEED OVERSEAS LOGISTICS; FIRE BONG CAFE & RESTAURANT; Global Oasis; Go Branding Innovative Pvt Ltd; Hotel Goan Heritage

INC - Intelligences Network Consultants; Mahaved Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.; Manan Bhavsar; Manish Singhal

Subhasish Saha; Praveen Joshi; Prerna Interiors; Rajkumar Kamat; RD MEDIA

REALTYNOW PROPERTIES PVT LTD; S.K Pharma; Sanrit Hotel; Sekhar Anthati; Spatial Craft

Syed Abdul Razzak Akhil; Technology Xpress Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; The Vagatorians

Trinetra Hotels & Resorts LLP; Urban Wood Interiors; Varsha Bansal; VEHICLE DOORSTEP SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED; Yo Yo Goa Vagator Retreat

Enablers for the event included - Image Planet, CWSIR, Hello Kids, Krakki, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, BookigJini, Profit 365, Allied Health Sciences Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation-DU, RD Media, LAMEHENOW

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.thebusinessascent.com

