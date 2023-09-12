World Fashion & Arts Business Forum Sponsored by Danube Properties

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 12: Dubai, UAE will soon play host to the first ever World Fashion & Arts Business Forum from September 15-17, 2023. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, this momentous event will unite investors, business leaders, and luminaries from the worlds of art and fashion.

In an exciting development, the forum is proud to announce its partnership with SpeakLab, a leading business community platform, for the event’s signature Investors Community Networking on September 15th. SpeakLab will host this high-level gathering, which will include HH Sheikh Majid Al Mualla as Cheif Guest along with Dr Kabir COO Sheikh Majid Al Mualla Group of Companies and the entire team along with high net worth investors, entrepreneurs, prestigious high end startups, including government representatives. Together, they will spark fresh partnerships and funding opportunities.

Spanning three action-packed days, the agenda will provide unparalleled opportunities for networking, deal-making, and cross-industry collaboration:

On September 16th, 2023, the global fashion spotlight will shift to the iconic Armani Hotel Ballroom within the illustrious Burj Khalifa, as World Fashion Week Dubai returns for for its highly anticipated show with international designers:

L’ART DU CAFTAN Marocco

Polina Tropillo Russia

Wedding World Ukraine

The Star Life Hyderabad India

Gven Style Russia

Pamela Quinzi, Kilame Collection USA

Raskokoshno Russia

Glamora Chic Collection UAE

Gio Dress UAE

Gio Dress UAE

Finally, the Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the prestigious Belcanto Restaurant, Dubai Opera will bring the forum to an unforgettable close on September 17th. HH Sheikh Majid Al Mualla himself will present honors to individuals and organizations furthering business and arts in the UAE.

With its synergistic mix of industries, eminent attendees, and prestigious venues, the World Fashion & Arts Business Forum will catalyze the next era of success for Dubai.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor