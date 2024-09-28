World Heart Day: Experts Insights to Take Care of Your Heart

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 28: As we celebrate World Heart Day, it's a timely reminder to prioritize our heart health and adopt habits that support a lifetime of well-being. Cardiovascular diseases remain a leading cause of mortality worldwide, making it essential for everyone to understand the importance of heart health. In this article, we'll share expert advice and practical tips to help you nurture your heart, empowering you to take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

1. Dr Rajinder Thaploo - MBBS, MD Medicine, DNB Cardiology, Senior Consultant & Interventional Cardiologist at Vivekanand Medical Institution, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh

World Heart Day 2024: Use Heart for Action

World Heart Day, observed on September 29, aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD), the leading cause of global mortality. The 2024 theme, "Use Heart for Action," emphasizes proactive measures to combat heart disease.

Interventional cardiology, focusing on catheter-based treatments, plays a pivotal role. Procedures like angioplasty, stenting, and TAVR have revolutionized CVD management, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing recovery times. Innovations such as drug-eluting stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, along with advanced imaging techniques like OCT and IVUS, have further refined these interventions.

Preventive cardiology is crucial, advocating lifestyle changes, regular screenings, and early detection. Multidisciplinary collaboration among healthcare professionals and community outreach programs amplify these efforts.

World Heart Day 2024 calls for collective action to leverage interventional advancements and preventive strategies, aiming for a future with reduced cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

2. Dr Rahul Singhal, Additional Director, Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology, Fortis Hospital Jaipur

"On World Heart Day, it's crucial to recognize that heart health is not just about genetics; lifestyle choices play a significant role," says Dr Rahul Singhal, Additional Director of Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology at Fortis Hospital Jaipur. "Managing stress is vital, as chronic stress can lead to inflammation and increase the risk of heart disease. Incorporating regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep can greatly improve heart health.

Moreover, it's essential to be aware of the impact of unhealthy habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Instead, focus on positive lifestyle changes, such as practicing mindfulness and spending time with loved ones. These can significantly reduce stress and promote emotional well-being.

As we celebrate this day, let's commit to making heart health a priority in our lives. By taking small, consistent steps, we can collectively make a big difference in reducing heart disease risks in our communities."

3. Dr Kishore K S, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Head Of The Department Of Cardiology at Sagar Hospital, Bangalore

Sagar Hospitals commemorated World Heart Day yesterday, promoting heart health for all, at its Banashankari campus. The event, attended by almost a thousand people, featured a series of engaging activities. The day began at 6 am with a welcome dance and "I Pledge" ceremony, where individuals pledged their individual commitment for heart health. This was followed by a 5 km Walkathon, which took participants from Sagar Hospitals Banashankari to the Banashankari BDA Complex, and back to the hospital. Post-Walkathon, three inspiring survivors shared their stories of overcoming cardiac distress with the help of Sagar Hospitals. The event concluded with a hearty breakfast, symbolizing the beginning of a journey towards healthier lifestyles. Renowned RJ Julius Sharma from radio partner Red FM enthusiastically supported the event, cheering on participants throughout.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our World Heart Day event," said Dr KS Kishore, Interventional Cardiologist and HOD of Sagar Hospitals. "It's heartening to see our community come together to prioritize heart health. Sagar Hospitals remains committed to promoting cardiovascular wellness and encouraging individuals to adopt healthier habits.".

4. Dr Prashant R Bobhate, MD (PEDS), FNB (PEDS card), FPVRI, Fellowship in Pulmonary Hypertension (Canada), Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist, Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai

Promoting heart health in children and preventing heart disease in young adults starts with reducing sugar intake and encouraging healthy habits. Here are some simple tips:

Limit Sugary Drinks: Replace sugary sodas and juices with water or milk. Encourage water as the main drink. Healthier Snacks: Swap out cookies and candies for fruits, nuts, or whole-grain snacks to reduce sugar consumption. Read Labels: Check food labels for hidden sugars in cereals, sauces, and snacks. Choose options with "no added sugar."Balanced Diet: Ensure your child's meals are rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Exercise Daily: Encourage at least an hour of physical activity to strengthen the heart and maintain a healthy weight. Cook at Home: Preparing home-cooked meals helps control sugar intake, using natural sweeteners like cinnamon instead of sugar.

These small changes can greatly reduce sugar and help prevent heart disease in the future.

5. Dr Gautam Naik, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Cardiology), Interventional Fellowship (Cambridge, UK), Structural Heart Intervention Fellowship (London, UK), Senior Consultant Interventional & Structural Cardiologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

The heart is the most sophisticated pump, tirelessly working to keep us alive. On this World Heart Day, let us pledge to love our hearts back by following some simple tips: eat healthy and avoid junk food; exercise regularly, as every little bit counts; monitor your health by checking cholesterol levels, blood sugars, and blood pressure; quit smoking and reduce or manage stress; maintain a healthy weight; and get a baseline cardiac evaluation, which should include a lipid profile, blood sugars, echocardiography, and treadmill test. These small yet significant steps will go a long way in ensuring that your heart remains healthy and strong for years to come. Love your heart, and it will love you back! Happy World Heart Day to all our viewers!

6. Dr Rakesh Tirmale, MBBB, MD (MED ), DM (Cardiology), FSCAI (USA). AFESC (Europe) Consultant Cardiologist, Mumbai

"STRESS IS THE NEW-AGE TOBACCO FOR HEART DISEASES"

Stress is an emotional and physical response to challenging situations, and its impact on heart health is significant. Chronic stress can lead to inflammation, contributing to plaque buildup in arteries, which increases the risk of coronary artery disease, heart attack, hypertension, and heart failure. Additionally, stress often drives unhealthy behaviors like smoking, excessive drinking, poor eating habits, and a lack of exercise, further elevating heart disease risk.

To manage stress effectively, consider adopting simple yet powerful strategies. Prioritize getting enough sleep and aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week. Incorporating relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga can be beneficial, as can spending quality time with friends and family. Maintaining a positive attitude and practicing gratitude also play a crucial role in reducing stress and enhancing overall heart health. By implementing these practices, you can protect your heart and improve your well-being.

7. Dr Dhammdeep Humane Senior Cardiologist, Mumbai

Regular heart check-ups are essential for maintaining good heart health. These check-ups allow for the early diagnosis of risk factors such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, often before any symptoms appear. By identifying these issues early on, individuals can implement lifestyle changes that help prevent more serious heart conditions, thereby reducing the need for costly treatments down the line.

Customized treatment plans that cater to an individual's specific needs are also a crucial aspect of regular heart check-ups. They are not only vital for monitoring chronic heart conditions but also for adjusting treatments as necessary. Furthermore, regular visits provide reassurance and alleviate the anxiety often associated with heart disease.

For those with a family history of heart problems, these check-ups can help in understanding genetic risks better. Participation in heart health assessments raises awareness about the importance of heart disease prevention.

In conclusion, prioritizing regular heart check-ups is an investment in long-term heart health and sets a positive example for others to follow.

8. Dr Upendra Bhalerao - MS, MCh, DNB, FIACS, Consultant Cardiovascular thoracic and Transplant Surgeon at Jaslok Hospital and Research Center, Mumbai

"World Heart Day serves as a vital reminder of the importance of heart health," says Dr. Upendra Bhalerao, Consultant Cardiovascular Thoracic and Transplant Surgeon at Jaslok Hospital and Research Center, Mumbai. "Many people overlook the fact that heart disease can often be prevented through proactive measures. It's essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, alongside regular physical activity.

Additionally, understanding the risks associated with smoking and sedentary behavior cannot be overstated. Early detection of heart conditions through regular check-ups can save lives, so individuals should not hesitate to seek medical advice if they notice concerning symptoms.

By fostering awareness and encouraging healthy habits, we can work together to reduce the prevalence of heart disease. Let's make a collective effort to prioritize our heart health, not just today, but every day."

