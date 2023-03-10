World Record in Largest Photo Collection of International Cricket Players  

New Delhi (India), March 10: Since 2006, Dillip Kumar Sahu has amassed an impressive collection of images of international cricket players from all around the world. This extensive collection includes images of cricket players from several nations, including India, England, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and the West Indies.

He marked his name in the Starbook of India-World Records in 2017 and 2021, as he amassed the largest collection of photographs of Mr. Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, which included more than 5000 images of him and Mr. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.

This painter and stone carver from Odisha also received recognition for this work through the Indo-Bangla Award for Art and Photo Collection, India’s Prime Award 2022, and India’s Proud Award 2021. In August 2022, President Draupadi Murmu expressed on his Instagram page his appreciation for art and collectibles. He was awarded the Rashtra Prerna award in 2022.

With a sizable photo collection that includes India’s most well-known cricket player, Virat Kohli, he just set a World Record from the Worldwide Book of records in London for the largest photo collection of international cricket players.

He has amassed a record-breaking 3030 images of international cricket players taken from newspapers.

Additionally, he also has a collection of various well-known figures, including Sri Jagannath, the renowned Lord of Odisha, the Chief Minister of Odisha, and the Prime Minister of India.

And as Dillip has stated, “my favorite interest is collecting photographs, hence I’ll endeavor to pursue it in the future”.

He always had a deep interest in God and nature ever since he was a child. He used to enjoy living in a village because of the environment. According to Kumar, “Natural surroundings usually make me feel at peace; I am blindly in love with nature.”

He began drawing in school when he was 7 years old and was constantly inspired to create new works of art. He received a fine arts degree from Prachin Kala Kendra in Chandigarh, where he also completed a five-year course that gave him a deep understanding of paintings and art.

He further enrolled in the State Institute of Handicrafts training in Bhubhaneshwar once he had some knowledge of the traditional stone carving of Odisha art.

After acquiring this much knowledge, he introduced KALAKUNJA, a handicraft store in Bhubhaneshwar, in 1999. But, after making only a small profit, the store failed after four years.

After struggling to keep up with his daily expenses, he began collecting photos from the daily ODIA newspaper, where he gathered numerous images of the Prime Minister of India, the President of India, the Vice President of India, the Chief Minister of India, and the Governor of Odisha, as well as interesting articles of Odia.

