World's best platform connecting entrepreneurs and investors

Thousands of potential business ideas are listed for the right kind of investors in various categories. At the same time, the investors can also select the idea on the basis of the industry and category. Unlike many other investment forums, where the ticket size runs into millions of dollars, SWOT gives the investors an opportunity to fund a business with investments starting from USD 6,000 (Rs 5,00,000) only.

And there's more to it. Being a transparent platform, entrepreneurs and investors can register and connect directly without any middleman for free. No hidden charges and no big cuts or commissions. The entire investment reaches the entrepreneur directly.

On the other hand, to make it easier for the entrepreneurs, there is no fee of any kind at any stage for them. They can list as many ideas as they want to and get funded without a hitch. So, all those business ideas put on the back burner because of those hefty registration fees can be pitched to thousands of investors for free. If one has a great business idea and need money to make it big, simply register yourself for free on www.swot.com & connect with thousands of investors who are ready to back the idea.

