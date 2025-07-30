World's First Fully Autonomous Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Performed at Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 30: The Arthroplasty Team at Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals achieved a historic medical milestone today by successfully performing surgery using the world's first fully autonomous robotic system for joint replacement.

This revolutionary robotic technologyfeaturing the world's only saw-based robotic arm with 7-axis movementis designed to dramatically improve surgical accuracy, bone-cut precision, and enable minimally invasive procedures, resulting in faster recovery and improved patient outcomes.

In a major global collaboration, the team of eminent surgeons from the United States, including the CEO of the company that developed this robotic system, specially flew in to perform this first-ever surgery using the technology. Their presence highlights the global significance of this achievement and Shalby's role in pioneering next-generation medical care.

Shalby Hospitals, founded by world-renowned joint replacement surgeon Dr. Vikram Shah, has consistently led the way in orthopedic innovation. With this breakthrough, Shalby once again reaffirms its status as a center of excellence in joint replacement surgeries.

This advancement is expected to benefit millions of patients globally, making joint replacement procedures safer, more precise, and less invasive.

