Worlds First Hybrid STP inaugurated by Miss Universe India Divita Rai for Huliot India

New Delhi [India], November 22: Huliot India is an Emerging Pipe Brand in India since the last decade. Huliot India is know for its Futuristic design, Technology & Innovative Green Solutions.

Miss Universe India & Actress Divita Rai said “ Huliot India has pioneered in developing and designing a unique STP which caters to the entire world which is facing a shortage of clean water. Millions of litres of waste water go untreated into the seas, rivers and lakes polluting our environment. Imagine the positive impact Clearblack sewage treatment plant can bring giving millions of Indians with clean water for household, farming and other uses especially during drought and harsh summers. Numerous lakes, ponds across India in urban and rural cities can be recycled and clean recycled water used to benefit the locals. Clear black is the need of the hour for India and will be a game changer in the future. I feel it is one of the indigenous products to launch this year. “

Miki Kedem, CEO Huliot India said “ Clear Black STP is a revolutionary green sustainable product with MBR technology made for waste water recycling. With a dual combination of Solar panels which can be installed above the STP and Electricity, It gives a huge energy savings for the consumer. In places where electricity cuts happen throughout the day clear black can increase productivity in industries and businesses. It is plug & play system which can be easily operated on your mobile phone, remotely monitored with no extra staff required. The system is tolerant to organic and hydraulic fluctuations producing outstanding water quality. We have a mini STP from 3 KLD which can be scaled up and customized as per the project requirements. It is compact and portable. We encourage the Government of India, Environment Minister, Chief Ministers of all states to ensure that they can use our expertise knowledge and technology to help millions of Indians get free clean water for their homes, offices and commercial buildings. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has tested our STP and given a positive response.

Sheena Chhabria, Interior Designer Sheena Inc said , “ Designing Clear Black, world's first hybrid STP was a prestigious project and we are happy to have curated a phenomenal Art Installation of it which stands out. It has created a lot of great conversations when audiences saw it .“

Roshan Roddrigues, Founder, Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd said “ The concept of creating an art piece of an STP was thought of a year ago. We approached Sheena who did a spectacular work with her team of artists. Huliot India always wanted to change the way people look at pipes and STP which are always hidden. Now we can say they are highlighted in a manner no one has seen. The final art design of Clear Black is the crown jewel of Huliot India product range. Miki is a true visionary leader who made the right decision to take big risks with us.

