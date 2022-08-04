World's most advanced agricultural drone technology showcased by Indo Wings

One of India's leading drone manufacturing companies, Indo Wings, marked India on a global map by creating the country's most advanced drone in 2020. The company has yet again surpassed its vision and created one of the most advanced agricultural drones to benefit core farmers and agriculture companies at the grassroots level in 2022.

Launched at the Drone International Expo in New Delhi and witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indo Wings has proved to stay on the top of its game, advancing with technology and innovation. The drone features a 360-degree leaf coverage using patented CCMS spraying technology. Besides, it has the potential of ultra-wide eye cameras for a human-like reaction against objects in real-time. Not only that, it's 90-degree adjustable terrain following feature, using millimetre level Lidar and radar sensors, obstacle avoidance technology can combat any expected hindrances such as poles and wires at the field. Besides, its Artificially intelligent system removes the requirement of a survey or 3D modelling, even in the most complex environments.

Last but not the least, its vision-based navigation technology ensures the drone flight for 2 minutes even when signals are lost in remote locations to complete the mission.

With features like this and 20L spraying capacity, this drone has proven to be crucial for field operations even in India's hilly terrains and mountain regions. Also, this drone is a masterpiece for spraying the cash crops, citrus fields and export products such as apples, grapes, oranges, mangoes, etc

Paras Jain, CEO of Indo Wings, has always believed in innovation and pioneering. With international expertise, Indo Wings is not only one of the leading manufacturers of drones for various industries and even government bodies, but it also invites international organizations to have their presence in India through their manufacturing. With this launch, Paras Jain visions and shares, "Our world-class Manufacturing unit located in Noida, serves as the gateway to India for Global drone companies, also we master the drone technology and develop generation 4 products serving the demands of the nation".

