Wowidays to promote Kerala with Padmashri Meenakshi Raghvan as Brand Ambassador

July 29: India’s most trusted and fast growing Holidays, tours, MICE & Events brand Wowidays has Introduced “Padmashri Meenakshi Raghvan (Meenakshi Amma) as Brand Ambassador to promote Kerala in a unique & most beneficial way.

We at wowidays are always committed to giving cost-effective holidays/ tours without compromising luxury with various ideas & itineraries.

“Kalari Kerala ” is also a similar initiative. While enjoying the holiday/tour can enjoy local traditions and learn kalaripayattu ( Indian traditional martial art), Yoga & Meditation, which will be beneficial for whole life practice to keep mental health & physically strong. Not only tourism & health with this initiative and practice of kalaripayattu it gives strength and self-defence, and I request all family members who want to enjoy their family tour to utilise This initiative.

We at Team wowidays always believe that itineraries should cover most of the things when one comes back from tour should not feel that they have missed anything from the tour, local traditions, local food, things to buy from tour etc …

And we feel that nowadays people spend a lot of time and stress arranging tour instead of enjoying the tour, this stress even increases when it comes to business travel. We are committed to minimising this stress and time.

With our pre-inventory and early bird offers, one can enjoy cost-effective holidays or business travel.

Recently Prime minister Modi Ji also initiated “Chalo India” on various international platforms and asked all generations to show local traditions to the world, which is motivated to come up with such initiative tour ideas.

Once again, thanks to Meenakshi Amma for coming forward to promote not only traditions but also tourism, health and confidence in all age groups, particularly the young generation, and it will be a great inspiration to women.

Raghu Chowdhary ( VeeRa) – CEO of Wowidays

