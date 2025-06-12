Woxsen Among World's Top 11 in Positive Impact Rating 2025

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12: Woxsen University has been recognised once again as a Level 5 'Pioneering' School in the 2025 edition of the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) for Business Schools. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Woxsen has received the highest level of distinction, placing it among only 11 institutions globally to achieve this milestone in 2025.

The PIR is a globally recognised, student-led rating system that assesses how business schools are perceived in terms of their societal impact across seven dimensions: Governance, Culture, Programs, Learning Methods, Student Support, Institution as a Role Model, and Public Engagement. In this year's edition, Woxsen received an overall PIR score of 9.7, one of the highest worldwide.

The 2025 PIR saw participation from 86 schools across 28 countries, based on responses from over 17,000 students. The PIR methodology provides a unique lens into how students experience their school's engagement with ethics, responsibility, and sustainability.

"Woxsen University's consistent recognition at Level 5 in the Positive Impact Rating underscores our focused commitment to embedding Ethics, Responsibility, and Sustainability across all facets of our institution. A PIR score of 9.7 and our continued presence among the top-rated schools globally reflects the collective effort by our faculty, students, and leadership to align purpose with practice. This acknowledgement reinforces our direction and responsibility in shaping education that is relevant, values-driven, and socially responsive." Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University

Woxsen's sustained performance in the Positive Impact Rating complements its broader strategy of aligning with global standards, including PRME, AACSB, and EQUIS, reflecting its commitment to meaningful and measurable institutional impact.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708592/PIR_2025_Woxsen_University.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor