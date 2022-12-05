Woxsen University concludes its Convocation Ceremony for MBA & B.Des Programs

Established with a vision to build an institution of excellence in higher learning led through disruption, multi-culture & inclusive cohort of global professionals, Woxsen University concluded its Annual Convocation ceremony 2022, today.

The event was attended by outgoing students, their parents, industry leaders, prominent guests, and faculty members.

At the convocation ceremony, students were awarded degree certificates for successful completion of 2 years full-time MBA & 4 years full-time B.Des programs. The Gold Medallist of 2022 batch was Venkata Sumanth Pisapati from MBA(General). The Research Excellence Awardees are Pranay Pokala, MBA(BA AI ML) and Kolhandai Yesu, MBA (BA AI ML).

While presenting the Annual Report, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted about 100 per cent placement record of Woxsen University with highest package of 16 LPA, overall avg. package of 8.6 LPA for MBA and highest package of 12.5 LPA, over all avg. package of 6.5 LPA for B.Des Programs. Woxsen University also holds 40+ start-ups in the incubation centre-Trade Tower.

The Vice-Chancellor further highlighted about the University's latest ranking by BusinessWorld which placed school of business at all India rank 15 and Times B-school ranking 2022 which placed school of business at rank 13. He also spoke about the current expansions towards world-class learning spaces and sports infrastructure which is of 10 Lakhs Square feet. While talking about research, he said that Woxsen is probably one of the few universities in India with 1600+ citations in the last one year.

Sam Subramaniam, CEO brand capital congratulated all the students on their success and said, " This country and the world needs a new generation of leaders like you to grow up and develop into strong leaders that will take this world to heights unseen and places we haven't imagined."

CV Subramanyam, Chairman & MD of Cigniti Technologies said, " I encourage all of you to become responsible citizens creating a sustainable future and make this a better planet, with your energy, confidence and infinite sense of imagination & ideation to achieve things and galvanize a collective growth."

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen K Pula, Founder & Chancellor of Woxsen University encouraged the students to take charge of their careers and said, "Be passionate about what you do, be obsessed at what you project, the world is out there for you to conquer. Create your beautiful story and remember, No Guts, No Story."

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities.

With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

