Wrestling Xtreme Mania (WXM) Debuts in Mumbai With Spectacular Grand Launch at NSCI Dome

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Wrestling Xtreme Mania (WXM), India's first and only homegrown sportainment pro-wrestling company, made a thunderous debut at the NSCI Dome, Worli as part of WAVES 2025 (World Audio Video and Entertainment Summit). The electrifying event was graced by Governor of Maharashtra C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

WXM is positioned to be India's next major sportainment revolution after the IPL, combining high-octane athleticism, drama, and storytellingdesigned for Indian audiences, with a global edge.

"WXM is not just another wrestling company it's a movement to put Indian wrestling talent on the global map. Our vision is to build a world-class sportainment property in pro-wrestling that is indigenous to India," said Rishi, CEO of WXM. "With a powerful mix of storytelling, athleticism, and cultural relevance, we're creating a round-the-year entertainment property that will change the face of combat sports in India, delivered through mass broadcast media including OTT and TV. We also plan to organize regular LIVE events in all major cities of India."

Former WWE superstar and now COO of WXM, Jeet, added, "India has always had a legacy in pro wrestling from Gama Pahalwan to Dara Singh and WXM is here to revive that tradition for the modern generation. I've performed across the world with WWE, but India needed its own stagesomething truly for and by Indians. WXM is that dream come true. This is home."

With WWE shifting away from India, WXM steps in to fill the vacuumoffering not just a platform, but also a high-paying career option for India's emerging wrestling stars.

WXM: Not Just a Company, But a Movement

- A 'Make in India for the World' initiative that nurtures homegrown talent while attracting global superstars

- A launchpad for rising Indian wrestling talents like Kevin Malik, Neel, Jossan, Kaptaan, Dev, and Venomous

- A global showcase for icons including Raj The Maharaja (Jinder Mahal), Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto), Chris Adonis, Axel Tischer, and India's own Guru (formerly Guru Raaj)

- A sportainment intellectual property that boosts regional economies, generates employment, and contributes to India's global cultural presence

India's rich wrestling historyfrom Gama Pahalwan to Tiger Jeet Singhgets a fresh, modern avatar through WXM. With compelling Indian narratives, relatable characters, and a strong cultural foundation, WXM is reinventing pro wrestling for today's audience. "Just as IPL made cricket undeniably Indian, WXM will do the same for pro wrestling. We're not imitating; we're innovating," said CEO Rishi.

The WXM launch brought together action, energy, and cultural pridesignaling the beginning of a bold new chapter in Indian sportainment.

